Brian Campbell Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer

After enjoying a successful amateur career, which featured low amateur honors at the 2015 US Open, Brian Campbell now plies his trade across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

Find out more regarding his life and journey through the game via these facts.

Brian Campbell Facts

1. Brian Patrick Campbell was born in Newport Beach, California on 6th March 1993.

2. Campbell attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

3. He played college golf at the University of Illinois, where he was a Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014, as well as an All-Big Ten First Team winner the same year.

4. His brother, Derek, played for the University of California baseball team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.

5. After a number of amateur wins, Campbell claimed low amateur honors at the 2015 US Open. Finishing 27th, he beat the likes of Paul Casey, Jim Furyk, Lee Westwood and Ernie Els.

6. Two weeks after his US Open success, Campbell turned professional, making his debut at the Nova Scotia Open on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour).

7. After turning professional, Campbell secured his PGA Tour card for 2017 after a strong showing on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 17 starts, he made 10 cuts and had two runner-up finishes.

8. He has been a long-time Ping staffer and has used their clubs for a number of years since turning professional.

9. Although he secured a PGA Tour card for 2017, Campbell struggled for form and finished 180th in the FedEx Cup standings, losing his card in the process.

10. After losing his PGA Tour status, the American remained on the Korn Ferry Tour, consistently finishing in positions to keep his card.

11. In 2024, Campbell finished seventh in the Korn Ferry Tour standings to win back his PGA Tour card for 2025.

12. Despite being a professional since 2015, Campbell is yet to win a tournament, with his closest finish being a playoff defeat at the 2024 Astara Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

13. As of writing, his highest-ever OWGR was 172nd (14th July 2024).

Brian Campbell Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Born

March 6, 1993 - Newport Beach, California

Height

5ft 10in (1.77m)

Turned Pro

2015

Former Tours

Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Pro Wins

0

Highest OWGR

172nd

Best Major Result

T27th (2015 US Open)

