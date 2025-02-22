Brian Campbell Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about American professional golfer, Brian Campbell, via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
After enjoying a successful amateur career, which featured low amateur honors at the 2015 US Open, Brian Campbell now plies his trade across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.
Find out more regarding his life and journey through the game via these facts.
Brian Campbell Facts
1. Brian Patrick Campbell was born in Newport Beach, California on 6th March 1993.
2. Campbell attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
3. He played college golf at the University of Illinois, where he was a Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014, as well as an All-Big Ten First Team winner the same year.
A post shared by Brian Campbell (@brian_campbell4)
A photo posted by on
4. His brother, Derek, played for the University of California baseball team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.
5. After a number of amateur wins, Campbell claimed low amateur honors at the 2015 US Open. Finishing 27th, he beat the likes of Paul Casey, Jim Furyk, Lee Westwood and Ernie Els.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Two weeks after his US Open success, Campbell turned professional, making his debut at the Nova Scotia Open on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour).
7. After turning professional, Campbell secured his PGA Tour card for 2017 after a strong showing on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 17 starts, he made 10 cuts and had two runner-up finishes.
8. He has been a long-time Ping staffer and has used their clubs for a number of years since turning professional.
9. Although he secured a PGA Tour card for 2017, Campbell struggled for form and finished 180th in the FedEx Cup standings, losing his card in the process.
10. After losing his PGA Tour status, the American remained on the Korn Ferry Tour, consistently finishing in positions to keep his card.
11. In 2024, Campbell finished seventh in the Korn Ferry Tour standings to win back his PGA Tour card for 2025.
12. Despite being a professional since 2015, Campbell is yet to win a tournament, with his closest finish being a playoff defeat at the 2024 Astara Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.
13. As of writing, his highest-ever OWGR was 172nd (14th July 2024).
Brian Campbell Bio
Born
March 6, 1993 - Newport Beach, California
Height
5ft 10in (1.77m)
Turned Pro
2015
Former Tours
Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Pro Wins
0
Highest OWGR
172nd
Best Major Result
T27th (2015 US Open)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'It Is Very Frustrating How Far Behind The PGA Tour We Are' - Coach Wants More Opportunities For Leading College Golfers As LPGA Launches Elite Amateur Pathway
Justin Silverstein, the women's golf team head coach at the University of Southern California, says coaches throughout the NCAA system have long been frustrated at a lack of LPGA Tour and Epson Tour opportunities for their athletes
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lydia Ko Celebrates Three Olympic Medals With Special Tattoo
The New Zealander, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, has unveiled her latest tattoo, which references all three of her medals at the Games
By Mike Hall Published
-
Michael Kim Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Michael Kim had a successful college career before building a solid reputation in the professional game - here are 10 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Justin Lower Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Justin Lower overcame tragedy to and near-misses to eventually establish himself on the PGA Tour - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Max Greyserman's Caddie?
After a spell with James Moreno, Max Greyserman's has turned to Adam Parmer as his PGA Tour career progresses
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Ben Griffin’s Caddie?
The American has had one caddie alongside him throughout his PGA Tour career, Alex Ritthamel – get to know him here
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Matt McCarty’s Caddie?
Matt McCarty's caddie is not just playing a pivotal role in his success on the course - he's also a close friend off it
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Maverick McNealy's Caddie?
The PGA Tour pro turned to his brother Scout in 2024, and that has coincided with the best run of form of his career
By Mike Hall Published
-
Eila Galitsky Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of South Carolina player is making a big impression on the game, including in one of the Majors - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Amanda Sambach Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of Virginia's Amanda Sambach has been a keen golfer since she was five - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published