Photos: Team Europe Celebrate Ryder Cup Victory At Bethpage Black

After a thrilling conclusion to the Ryder Cup, it's Europe who made history following a dramatic finale at Bethpage Black.

Edging Team USA 15-13, Europe retained the Ryder Cup on US soil, claiming a fifth victory on away ground, as Shane Lowry rolled in the crucial putt to wrap up the win for the Europeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holing the final putt, the Europeans celebrated the win in style, replicating that of Rome in 2023, where they secured a 16.5-11.5 win.

Rightfully, Europe found themselves doused in champagne, as the stars of the show let off steam in New York.

It also means that Luke Donald's side are undefeated in the past two Ryder Cups, dominating both in the proceedings.

The final round will go down as one of the best in Ryder Cup history, and you can check out the best images from Team Europe's celebrations below...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)