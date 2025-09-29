Photos: Team Europe Celebrate Ryder Cup Victory At Bethpage Black

It's safe to say that Team Europe celebrated their away Ryder Cup victory in style, with the 12 man side securing a 15-13 win in New York

Ryder Cup Europe celebrate
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After a thrilling conclusion to the Ryder Cup, it's Europe who made history following a dramatic finale at Bethpage Black.

Edging Team USA 15-13, Europe retained the Ryder Cup on US soil, claiming a fifth victory on away ground, as Shane Lowry rolled in the crucial putt to wrap up the win for the Europeans.

Shane Lowry celebrates following his winning putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holing the final putt, the Europeans celebrated the win in style, replicating that of Rome in 2023, where they secured a 16.5-11.5 win.

Rightfully, Europe found themselves doused in champagne, as the stars of the show let off steam in New York.

It also means that Luke Donald's side are undefeated in the past two Ryder Cups, dominating both in the proceedings.

The final round will go down as one of the best in Ryder Cup history, and you can check out the best images from Team Europe's celebrations below...

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shane Lowry lifts a player

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Various images of Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shane Lowry smiles broadly while holding a bottle of champagne and being embraced by European fans at Bethpage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy puts his hands to his face after being soaked in champagne following Team Europe&#039;s Ryder Cup win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
