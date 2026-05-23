Scottie Scheffler WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The World No.1 Use?

Since 2022, Scottie Scheffler has, arguably, been the best golfer on the planet, with the current World No.1 claiming Major after Major, as well as PGA Tour win after PGA Tour win.

The era of dominance coincides with Scheffler's signing with TaylorMade, which occurred at the beginning of 2022, when he joined the brand in a multi-year partnership.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since that moment, the American has had a near TaylorMade set-up, using its driver, fairway woods, irons and putter.

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For 2026, Scheffler has remained in the TaylorMade Qi10 driver, despite testing the Qi4D. He has also kept the Qi10 in a 3-wood, but has been using the Qi4D in a 7-wood configuration.

Ranked among the best drivers and fairway woods on the market, they are paired with Fujikura Ventus Black shafts, with the 7 X in the driver, 8 X in the 3-wood and the heavier 9 X in the 7-wood.

Scheffler's P7TW irons came into play around 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Depending on course set-up, Scheffler will use a Srixon ZU85 3-iron instead of a 7-wood, but one thing that remains the same is his iron portion of the bag, which consists of a Srixon ZU85 4-iron and TaylorMade P7TW in 5-iron to pitching wedge.

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts feature, while the S400s are in his wedge set-up, which are a mix of Titleist Vokey SM8 and SM9s. Loft-wise, Scheffler has a 50°, 56° and 60° configuration.

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Finishing off his bag set-up with the putter and golf ball, which are the TaylorMade Spider Tour X and the Titleist Pro V1.

The putter change has been one of the most successful in golf history, as a move to a mallet-style putter from a blade-style has currently yielded 14 PGA Tour wins and four Majors.

Interestingly, Scheffler only uses high-numbered golf balls, due to the fact he once played the wrong ball in college.

Scottie Scheffler WITB: Full Specs