Scottie Scheffler WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The World No.1 Use?
Take a look at the full specs of what the World No.1 is using throughout the 2026 season
Since 2022, Scottie Scheffler has, arguably, been the best golfer on the planet, with the current World No.1 claiming Major after Major, as well as PGA Tour win after PGA Tour win.
The era of dominance coincides with Scheffler's signing with TaylorMade, which occurred at the beginning of 2022, when he joined the brand in a multi-year partnership.
Since that moment, the American has had a near TaylorMade set-up, using its driver, fairway woods, irons and putter.
For 2026, Scheffler has remained in the TaylorMade Qi10 driver, despite testing the Qi4D. He has also kept the Qi10 in a 3-wood, but has been using the Qi4D in a 7-wood configuration.
Ranked among the best drivers and fairway woods on the market, they are paired with Fujikura Ventus Black shafts, with the 7 X in the driver, 8 X in the 3-wood and the heavier 9 X in the 7-wood.
Depending on course set-up, Scheffler will use a Srixon ZU85 3-iron instead of a 7-wood, but one thing that remains the same is his iron portion of the bag, which consists of a Srixon ZU85 4-iron and TaylorMade P7TW in 5-iron to pitching wedge.
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts feature, while the S400s are in his wedge set-up, which are a mix of Titleist Vokey SM8 and SM9s. Loft-wise, Scheffler has a 50°, 56° and 60° configuration.
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Finishing off his bag set-up with the putter and golf ball, which are the TaylorMade Spider Tour X and the Titleist Pro V1.
The putter change has been one of the most successful in golf history, as a move to a mallet-style putter from a blade-style has currently yielded 14 PGA Tour wins and four Majors.
Interestingly, Scheffler only uses high-numbered golf balls, due to the fact he once played the wrong ball in college.
Scottie Scheffler WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi10 (8°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi10 (15°)
TaylorMade Qi4D (21°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (15°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (21°)
Irons
Srixon ZU85 (4)
TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist SM8 (50° & 56°)
Titleist SM9 (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Nike
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
Nike
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
Nike
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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