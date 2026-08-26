Three-Time Major Winner Anna Nordqvist Announces Retirement

Anna Nordqvist has announced she will retire from playing professional golf following this week’s FM Championship.

The three-time Major winner confirmed the decision on her Instagram page, where she posted a video that shows some of her career highlights while reading a letter.

In the video, she says: “Twenty years ago, I came to the US with two suitcases, a golf bag and a dream of one day competing with the best golfers in the world

"I don't know how to say goodbye to something that means so much to me, but this is going to be the last week walking inside the ropes, competing on tour.

A post shared by Anna Nordqvist (@a_nordqvist) A photo posted by on

“I'm not sure what the future has in store for me, but it's with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from playing professional golf to focus on my health and my family."

Ahead of the FM Championship, Team Europe Solheim Cup captain Nordqvist opened up more about her decision.

She said: “Yeah, I probably owe a few close people an apology for not giving them the heads up. Felt like I needed to do something for myself and I've had an incredible career.

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“I think this is my 18th year on Tour. I said when I took the captaincy job that I wanted to do this journey with the girls, and this is basically the last event before the Solheim Cup, so I feel like I've done and I've given my all and I've been there for them along the way.”

The Swede also admitted the timing is right after a solid season, including T7 at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Nordqvist finished T7 at the Amundi Evian Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

She explained: “I feel like the last couple years have been really hard for me, you know, trying to get my game back. And I always felt like I wanted to finish on my terms, and I've actually gotten that opportunity.

“This year I finally started feeling like myself again inside the ropes, and I wanted to like finish my career at a note when I was enjoying the game, and I felt like it was in a good place on and off the course.”

“I'm 39 and I have dreams of one day having my own family, so I feel like there is a time and place for everything.

“But I'm quite content with what I've done and what I accomplished, and it's time to go focus on my family and focus on my health.”

Nordqvist certainly has good reason for the satisfaction from her career, with 16 professional wins of which nine have come on the LPGA Tour.

Her maiden win in professional golf came at a Major with the 2009 LPGA Championship (now the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship). Her other Major wins came at the 2017 Evian Championship and the 2021 AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

The first of Nordqvist's three Major titles came at the 2009 LPGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nordqvist also represented Europe nine times in the Solheim Cup, finishing with an overall record of 17-15-3.

Asked what she is excited for beyond her Solheim Cup commitments, Nordqvist, who also revealed she made her decision earlier in the year, said: “I just really don't know. For the last 18 months to a year I've been working so hard on the Solheim Cup on top of my own playing career. I kind of forget about myself many times.

Anna Nordqvist played for the European Solheim Cup team nine times, and will captain the side in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Yeah, I mean, I really don't know what the future has in store for me, but I love to stay involved in the game of golf. I feel like it's given me so much. I hope I can keep giving back to golf because it's my passion. It's given me so much.

“But also I'm looking forward to spend some time with loved ones. I have barely seen my family in the last year or missing all those birthdays and trips.

“So hopefully be able to join them on a few. And a big dream of mine is to become a mother one day. It's something I'm going to keep dreaming of.”