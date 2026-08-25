Greg Norman 'Would Rather Just See LIV End', A New PGA Tour And DP World Tour 'Global Series' And College Golfer Sues NCAA: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know about the game.

The end of the season might be close for some, but for others the year is only just reaching its peak with a number of huge events on the horizon.

While the Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup will have to wait for their respective moment, it's a significant week for the PGA Tour.

And off the course, it's been a eyebrow-raising couple of days already with a number of surprising storylines emerging throughout planet golf.

Below are some of the biggest you might have missed as well as a handful of key upcoming narratives you'll want the lowdown on.

'I'D RATHER JUST SEE IT END' - GREG NORMAN

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In a fascinating report on the current state of LIV Golf by Skratch writer Alan Shipnuck, former LIV CEO Greg Norman admitted he is struggling to deal with the withering position of the breakaway circuit after the 2026 season ended early last weekend.

LIV saw its Team Championship event cancelled due to funding issues, with LIV Golf Indianapolis serving as the final chapter of what is commonly being referred to as LIV 1.0.

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Speaking to Shipnuck about the position the circuit he so passionately helped to launch back in 2022 now finds itself, Norman said: "I'm sad, disappointed, gutted to be honest. I hate to see it wither away. I would rather just see it end.”

Previously, the Australian - who was replaced by Scott O'Neil in 2025 - had said to Shipnuck: “We were a family. We were united by the feeling that we were doing something new and exciting for the game of golf.

"It took an unbelievable amount of effort, and there were constant headwinds, but we did it because we believed in the vision.”

PGA TOUR AND DP WORLD TOUR SET TO LAUNCH 'GLOBAL SERIES'

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According to a report by The Telegraph's James Corrigan, the PGA Tour is working with the DP World Tour in order to launch a 'global series of events' as early as 2028.

The run of tournaments - which would remain exclusively DP World Tour events - are likely to take place in the fall and through the start of the new year, with locations such as England, Australia, South Africa, the Far East and Dubai mooted as potential hosts.

Meanwhile, other countries and key stops in the DP World Tour calendar - such as Abu Dhabi, France, Spain and Italy - could help to make up the nine-stop sequence, per The Telegraph.

The tweaked global series may arrive as early as 2028 in order to satisfy those players who end up competing on the PGA Tour's new-look Championship Series, which is due to take place between February and August.

Pros on the top circuit would not be eligible to play on the longer-running Challenger Series, therefore it has been reported PGA Tour bosses hope a boosted run in Europe and beyond may well prove to be an attractive proposition for anyone not looking to take a full five months off.

CARTER LOFLIN SUES NCAA

Carter Loflin crouches down behind a putt at the 2026 US Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

University of Georgia golfer Carter Loflin is suing the NCAA as he seeks a fifth year of eligibility with the Bulldogs.

First reported by the Athens Banner-Herald, Loflin filed a temporary restraining order lawsuit in Athens-Clarke County's Superior Court on Monday, August 24.

The Bulldogs player - who won twice last year and reached the US Amateur semi-finals earlier this month - wants to return for a fifth season of college golf via the NCAA's recently introduced 5-for-5 eligibility model.

However, the NCAA is not allowing those who graduated from high school in 2022 to play a fifth season in five years, despite allowing anyone who graduated between 2018 and 2021 - plus the class of 2023 - to take advantage of the model.

Speaking to the Banner-Herland, Loflin's attorney Nik Erramilli said: “The 2018, 19, 20 and 21 classes all got COVID waivers. They all got a fifth year and a sixth year at times.

"This 5-for-5 rule, the NCAA is saying if you came into college in 2023 and began competing you are eligible for it. For some arbitrary reason, just this class is for some reason is just not allowed.”

Erramilli went on to say that the reason Loflin wants to play a fifth year of college golf is because doing so would "open more doors in the golf world" following his success at the US Amateur.

THE TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

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In case you hadn't heard, it's the Tour Championship this week on the PGA Tour. The 30 best players this campaign will head to East Lake and battle it out to become the FedEx Cup champion.

Unlike past seasons, there are no starting strokes in 2026. It's just 30 players going head to head from scratch. The lowest score through four rounds wins $10 million from an overall purse of $40 million.

Tommy Fleetwood is the defending champion after picking up his maiden PGA Tour success this time last year, with Scottie Scheffler the betting favorite to come out on top in 2026.

FM CHAMPIONSHIP

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The final LPGA Tour event prior to the Solheim Cup takes place this week, with the FM Championship giving anyone who wants up to four more rounds of competitive reps the chance to do so.

Out of the 24 Solheim Cup players, only Alison Lee, Maja Stark and Leona Maguire have opted not to tee it up at TPC Boston, meaning fans are guaranteed to see Nelly Korda and Charley Hull carry out their final preparation before the biannual team event.

The FM Championship, which was won by Miranda Wang last year, is also a lucrative event on the LPGA Tour - offering the second-highest payout of the campaign outside of the five Majors.

There's a $4.4 million tournament purse on the line in Massachusetts, second only to the $4.75 million available at the JM Eagle LA Championship earlier in the year.

BRITISH MASTERS

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The DP World Tour returns to England this week as the iconic Brabazon Course at The Belfry hosts the Husqvarna British Masters.

Alex Noren won this event last year, claiming his second career title at the British Masters and his first DP World Tour title in seven years.

However, Noren is not in the field this time around so a new champion will be crowned at the $3.5 million tournament.

And there are plenty of capable names teeing it up at the site of four previous Ryder Cups, including Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Harry Hall, Marco Penge and Danny Willett.

New Tour Issue Podcast episode out now

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Our latest episode of Golf Monthly Tour Issue is now live, your one-stop shop for the latest tour golf action around the world. Host Baz Plummer is back alongside regular contributors Elliott Heath and Jonny Leighfield to break down another fantastic week in professional golf.

The team kicks off by analyzing Wyndham Clark’s impressive three-shot victory at the BMW Championship and debating his place in the PGA Tour Player of the Year conversation.

The discussion shifts to the DP World Tour and the controversial two-stroke penalty given to Shaun Norris at the Nexo Championship, raising broader questions about rules enforcement in golf.

The guys also take a deep dive into "LIV Golf 1.0" following Michael La Sasso’s win in Indianapolis, reflecting on the circuit's five-year legacy, its broadcast innovations and what it ultimately lacked in prestige.

Finally, the team previews the Tour Championship at East Lake before going around the panel to share their official betting predictions and expert outsider picks for the season-ending event on the PGA Tour.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Angela Stanford completed her Team USA Solheim Cup squad by naming Megan Khang, Rose Zhang and Lindy Duncan as her three wildcard picks

Wyndham Clark is up to World No.5 following his victory at the BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy hit 226 shots on the range during a practice session prior to the Tour Championship on Monday - a number his fan account on X called "unheard of" at this point in a tournament week

Luke Donald and Viktor Hovland committed to the upcoming BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour

The PGA Tour received a $13 million donation towards its philanthropic efforts by former commissioner Tim Finchem and his wife, Holly

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa locked up the six qualifying spots on Team USA's Presidents Cup roster

Trump Turnberry opened a brand new par-3 course called Trump's Twelve

The PGA Tour unveiled details regarding its new season-ending structure, which is due to debut in 2028