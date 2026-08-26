LIV Golf Lays Off 'Majority' Of Workforce Following Season Finale

LIV Golf has informed the “majority” of its workforce that their employment will end in early September following the conclusion of the 2026 season.

The news comes just three days after the season finale at LIV Golf Indianapolis, and at a time when the organization is working to secure new investment after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its backing.

Earlier this month, LIV Golf received a signed term sheet from a prospective lead investor. The agreement has received board approval, although a final transaction has yet to be completed.

The redundancies had been anticipated, with employees in the US and UK formally warned of the possibility in July.

However, LIV Golf remains optimistic that many of those affected could return should LIV Golf 2.0 come to fruition, although no decisions have been made about roles in the proposed new iteration.

Some employees will remain in their roles during the transition as work continues towards establishing LIV Golf 2.0.

The season concluded at LIV Golf Indianapolis, which was won by Michael La Sassso (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, a LIV Golf spokesperson said: “The funding commitment announced by PIF earlier this year will reach its conclusion.

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“As a result, we are scaling back operations as we transition to the next chapter of LIV Golf and work toward making LIV 2.0 a reality.

“This week, we informed many of our colleagues that their employment under LIV 1.0 will end in the first week of September.

“We are grateful to our employees for their hard work and dedication in building LIV Golf, and we remain committed to supporting those affected through this transition."

At LIV Golf Indianapolis, CEO Scott O’Neil offered details of a meeting between the prospective lead investor, players and team representatives.

Scott O'Neil revealed details of a meeting between the prospective lead investor and players at LIV Golf Indianapolis (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “It was everything I hoped it would be. You have a visionary, charismatic, driven, well-connected leader, investor, businessman who answered questions with grace, shared his vision, and I think was able to convey a lot of the things that players and GMs and my colleagues wanted to hear. It was a fantastic meeting.”

O’Neil also paid tribute to LIV Golf’s employees, saying: "I appreciate what you do and how you do it. I appreciate that you showed up.

“First of all, I appreciate that you showed up, and you showed up with dignity and grace. You showed up with work ethic and passion, and you did everything you possibly could to make the season happen.

“I'll be forever grateful and always humbled to get to see what I have seen for, by and through some extraordinary people and quite a world-class team.”

The plan floated for LIV Golf 2.0 is for 10 events to make up the 2027 schedule, with half being team events played internationally and five other tournaments played mainly in the USA.

Meanwhile, expected purses are due to be $10m, down from £30m in all but the final tournament this season.