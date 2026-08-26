'I Made An Honest Mistake' - Pro Reacts To Six-Month PGA Tour Ban

Matt Gogel has responded to the news that he has received a six-month suspension for violating the PGA Tour’s gambling policy.

The story was first reported by Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, and the 55-year-old has released a statement via the PGA Tour, where he admits to “placing small recreational wagers on golf,” in violation of the circuit’s policy.

The statement reads: "In 2024 and 2025, I unknowingly violated the PGA Tour policy by placing small recreational wagers on golf.

Statement from Matt Gogel: pic.twitter.com/fYLSwmlpz0August 26, 2026

"I want to be clear that these wagers were not placed on regular PGA Tour events, PGA Tour Champions events or any tournament in which I participated."

"I would never knowingly violate the integrity of the game of golf. I made an honest mistake and I look forward to playing in 2027 on the PGA Tour Champions."

The violation is covered in section two of the PGA Tour Integrity Program Manual with Betting on Professional Golf Events among the prohibited practices listed.

Matt Gogel finished T2 at the ISPS Handa Senior Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

It describes the violation as "Any Covered Person, directly or indirectly, Betting on the outcome or any other aspect of any PGA Tour Event, any other professional golf competition or any elite amateur golf competition (including Olympic Golf) anywhere in the world (“Professional Golf Event”).

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"In this Manual, ”Betting” means placing any money or other thing of value on the occurrence of an uncertain outcome with the expectation of return.

"For clarity, for purposes herein, “Betting” includes betting or trading on any platform that the Tour determines to mimic sports betting (e.g., prediction markets, futures contracts)."

Gogel's most recent start came at the Rogers Charity Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gogel turned professional in 1994 and won six times on the Nike Tour before his one PGA Tour title, which came when he beat Pat Perez by three shots at the 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In recent seasons, he has been playing on the PGA Tour Champions. Gogel played 18 times on the circuit in 2026, making the cut in each start. He also placed T2 at the ISPS Handa Senior Open, behind winner Jerry Kelly.

His most recent PGA Tour Champions appearance came at last week's Rogers Charity Classic, where he placed T30.

The suspension relates to all PGA Tour-sanctioned events.