Tour Championship Tee Times 2026: Round One

Following on from Wyndham Clark's BMW Championship victory, the top 30 are confirmed for the final event of the season at East Lake Golf Club.

The Tour Championship was first introduced in 2007 and, with a $40 million prize purse up for grabs, the very best of the PGA Tour will be battling it out for the victory.

Last year, Tommy Fleetwood claimed his maiden PGA Tour win via a thrilling final day, with the Englishman returning to defend his title after finishing ninth in the FedEx Cup standings.

For 2026, he will be paired alongside fellow European Ryder Cup player Ludvig Aberg, who finished 10th in the standings after a solid season that included eight top 10s.

Unlike other PGA Tour tournaments, only the first round tee times have been released, due to the fact that, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, players will go out in scoring order.

Thursday's tee times are based off a player's position in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick will bring up the rear after finishing first and second following the regulation season and Playoffs.

Fleetwood claimed a three stroke victory in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the pair, the Major winners get underway at 2pm local time (EDT), with plenty of eye-catching duos getting their rounds underway on Thursday.

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Wyndham Clark and Cameron Young begin at 1.48pm, while multiple-time Major winners Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele tee off at 12.54pm.

Between those pairings, Fleetwood and Aberg are out at 1.12pm, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns head out at 1.24pm, while Si Woo Kim and Chris Gotterup tee of at 1.36pm.

Scheffler tops the FedEx Cup standings coming into the Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of what's on offer, the winner of the event at East Lake Golf Club will pocket the $10 million first prize, which is the largest paycheck for a single event in the golfing calendar.

Check out the full first round tee times for the PGA Tour's Tour Championship below.

Tour Championship Tee Times: Round One

All times EDT