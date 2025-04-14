RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2025

Scottie Scheffler defends his title at Harbour Town in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events

Scottie Scheffler poses for a photo with the RBC Heritage trophy
Scottie Scheffler followed up his Masters title with victory in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Following an exhilarating and exhausting final round of The Masters, the PGA Tour schedule resumes with another big event this week, the RBC Heritage, which is one of its lucrative signature events.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler followed up his victory at Augusta National with an appearance at the Harbour Town event just days afterwards. That followed the lead of Jon Rahm a year earlier, who also teed it up in South Carolina immediately after winning The Masters.

In Scheffler’s case, his commitment was rewarded in a big way when he claimed another victory in what was already a glittering season, banking prize money of $3.6m in the process. An identical sum is on offer this week too from an overall purse of $20m, with the runner-up set for a payout of $2.16m.

As well as a financial incentive, a projected 64.7 world ranking points will be claimed by the winner, as well as 700 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,1600,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,500

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,000

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,000

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,500

60th

$43,000

61st

$42,500

62nd

$42,000

63rd

$41,500

64th

$41,000

65th

$40,500

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,500

68th

$39,000

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000

Who Are The Star Names In The RBC Heritage?

Justin Rose takes a shot at The Masters

Justin Rose is looking to bounce back after his Masters defeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One player we will not see tee it up this week is the man who won The Masters, Rory McIlroy. Instead, he is having a well-earned week off after a grueling and emotionally draining four days at Augusta National, with the anticipation he will return to action alongside Shane Lowry at next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Despite the World No.2’s absence, there are still plenty of top-class players in the 72-player field. One is defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who beat Sahith Theegala by three a year ago in a Monday finish.

The player who Scheffler succeeded as champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, also competes as well as 2022 champion Jordan Spieth, who hasn’t won since and will be keen to build some momentum ahead of his attempt to become the second player this year to complete the career Grand Slam after McIlroy.

Jordan Spieth takes a shot at The Masters

Jordan Spieth is looking for his first win since the 2022 tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names to look out for include the man McIlroy beat in a play-off at Augusta National, Justin Rose, who will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment after a superb performance in the Major.

Ludvig Aberg, who was firmly in contention for his maiden Major title at The Masters until nightmare last two holes saw him finish seventh, also plays, with others from the world’s top 10 in the field being Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Maverick McNealy.

How Much Does The Winner Of The RBC Heritage Get?

Like the 2023 tournament, the winner of the PGA Tour signature event will win $3.6m, while the runner-up is in line for a $2.16m payday. As a no-cut event, every player in the field will receive prize money, with even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard set for $36,000.

Who Is In The Field For The RBC Heritage?

Some of the world’s top stars are in the field, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick and the winner the year before, Jordan Spieth. One player who isn’t in the field is Rory McIlroy, who is taking a week off after winning The Masters.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸