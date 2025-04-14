Following an exhilarating and exhausting final round of The Masters, the PGA Tour schedule resumes with another big event this week, the RBC Heritage, which is one of its lucrative signature events.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler followed up his victory at Augusta National with an appearance at the Harbour Town event just days afterwards. That followed the lead of Jon Rahm a year earlier, who also teed it up in South Carolina immediately after winning The Masters.

In Scheffler’s case, his commitment was rewarded in a big way when he claimed another victory in what was already a glittering season, banking prize money of $3.6m in the process. An identical sum is on offer this week too from an overall purse of $20m, with the runner-up set for a payout of $2.16m.

As well as a financial incentive, a projected 64.7 world ranking points will be claimed by the winner, as well as 700 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,1600,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,000 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

Who Are The Star Names In The RBC Heritage?

Justin Rose is looking to bounce back after his Masters defeat (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player we will not see tee it up this week is the man who won The Masters, Rory McIlroy. Instead, he is having a well-earned week off after a grueling and emotionally draining four days at Augusta National, with the anticipation he will return to action alongside Shane Lowry at next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Despite the World No.2’s absence, there are still plenty of top-class players in the 72-player field. One is defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who beat Sahith Theegala by three a year ago in a Monday finish.

The player who Scheffler succeeded as champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, also competes as well as 2022 champion Jordan Spieth, who hasn’t won since and will be keen to build some momentum ahead of his attempt to become the second player this year to complete the career Grand Slam after McIlroy.

Jordan Spieth is looking for his first win since the 2022 tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names to look out for include the man McIlroy beat in a play-off at Augusta National, Justin Rose, who will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment after a superb performance in the Major.

Ludvig Aberg, who was firmly in contention for his maiden Major title at The Masters until nightmare last two holes saw him finish seventh, also plays, with others from the world’s top 10 in the field being Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Maverick McNealy.

