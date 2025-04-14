RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2025
Scottie Scheffler defends his title at Harbour Town in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events
Following an exhilarating and exhausting final round of The Masters, the PGA Tour schedule resumes with another big event this week, the RBC Heritage, which is one of its lucrative signature events.
Last year, Scottie Scheffler followed up his victory at Augusta National with an appearance at the Harbour Town event just days afterwards. That followed the lead of Jon Rahm a year earlier, who also teed it up in South Carolina immediately after winning The Masters.
In Scheffler’s case, his commitment was rewarded in a big way when he claimed another victory in what was already a glittering season, banking prize money of $3.6m in the process. An identical sum is on offer this week too from an overall purse of $20m, with the runner-up set for a payout of $2.16m.
As well as a financial incentive, a projected 64.7 world ranking points will be claimed by the winner, as well as 700 FedEx Cup points.
Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Heritage.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,1600,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$223,000
23rd
$207,500
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$159,000
27th
$152,500
28th
$146,000
29th
$140,000
30th
$134,000
31st
$128,500
32nd
$122,500
33rd
$116,500
34th
$111,000
35th
$106,500
36th
$101,500
37th
$96,500
38th
$92,500
39th
$88,500
40th
$84,000
41st
$80,000
42nd
$76,000
43rd
$72,000
44th
$68,000
45th
$64,000
46th
$60,000
47th
$56,000
48th
$53,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$49,000
51st
$48,000
52nd
$47,000
53rd
$46,000
54th
$46,000
55th
$45,500
56th
$45,000
57th
$44,500
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,500
60th
$43,000
61st
$42,500
62nd
$42,000
63rd
$41,500
64th
$41,000
65th
$40,500
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,500
68th
$39,000
69th
$38,000
70th
$37,500
71st
$37,000
72nd
$36,000
Who Are The Star Names In The RBC Heritage?
One player we will not see tee it up this week is the man who won The Masters, Rory McIlroy. Instead, he is having a well-earned week off after a grueling and emotionally draining four days at Augusta National, with the anticipation he will return to action alongside Shane Lowry at next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Despite the World No.2’s absence, there are still plenty of top-class players in the 72-player field. One is defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who beat Sahith Theegala by three a year ago in a Monday finish.
The player who Scheffler succeeded as champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, also competes as well as 2022 champion Jordan Spieth, who hasn’t won since and will be keen to build some momentum ahead of his attempt to become the second player this year to complete the career Grand Slam after McIlroy.
Other big names to look out for include the man McIlroy beat in a play-off at Augusta National, Justin Rose, who will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment after a superb performance in the Major.
Ludvig Aberg, who was firmly in contention for his maiden Major title at The Masters until nightmare last two holes saw him finish seventh, also plays, with others from the world’s top 10 in the field being Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Maverick McNealy.
How Much Does The Winner Of The RBC Heritage Get?
Like the 2023 tournament, the winner of the PGA Tour signature event will win $3.6m, while the runner-up is in line for a $2.16m payday. As a no-cut event, every player in the field will receive prize money, with even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard set for $36,000.
Who Is In The Field For The RBC Heritage?
Some of the world’s top stars are in the field, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick and the winner the year before, Jordan Spieth. One player who isn’t in the field is Rory McIlroy, who is taking a week off after winning The Masters.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
