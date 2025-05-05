ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

The latest in the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Truist Championship, is taking place in Philadelphia this week, but further south is the opposite field tournament the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the South Carolina coastal town.

This is the second year of the event after Chris Gotterup claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in 2024. He did that in some style, too, easing to victory by six over Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson to claim $720,000 from the $4m purse. This week’s winner is in line for an identical amount, with the runner-up set for a payout of $356,000.

While the purse is far less than the $20m available in the higher-profile PGA Tour event taking place this week, it compares favorably with another of the men’s big tournaments this week, the DP World Tour’s Turkish Airlines Open, which has a purse of $2.75m. Meanwhile, it’s also more than this week’s elevated event on the Asian Tour, the International Series Japan, which offers $2m.

Other perks of winning include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic?

Tom Kim will be hoping to find some form after a disappointing run (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his emphatic victory at the 2024 tournament, Chris Gotterup defends his title. One of the two players who got closest to Gotterup on that occasion, Alistair Docherty, also plays.

However, while there will be some expectation on whether he can replicate the scintillating form that gave him a six-shot win in 2024, the highest profile player in the field is arguably three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim.

A T7 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am aside, it’s been a difficult season for the South Korean, and he will be keen to recover some form this week as he goes in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open.

Another player to look out for is Nico Echavarria, whose most recent of two PGA Tour titles came at last October’s Zozo Championship.

Mackenzie Hughes, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, also plays, along with Thriston Lawrence, who has four DP World Tour titles but is still looking for his maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

Others currently in the world’s top 100 also in the field include Patrick Rodgers, Max McGreevy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Yu and Davis Riley, who was assessed a two-stroke penalty at last week’s CJ Cup Bryon Nelson on the way to a finish of T45.

What Is The Myrtle Beach Classic? The Myrtle Beach Classic is one of the PGA Tour’s alternative events, played at the same time as the Truist Championship. In 2024, its inaugural edition about the first time the PGA Tour had visited the South Carolina town.