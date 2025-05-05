ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Chris Gotterup defends his title as players compete for one of the largest purses in the men’s game this week
The latest in the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Truist Championship, is taking place in Philadelphia this week, but further south is the opposite field tournament the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the South Carolina coastal town.
This is the second year of the event after Chris Gotterup claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in 2024. He did that in some style, too, easing to victory by six over Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson to claim $720,000 from the $4m purse. This week’s winner is in line for an identical amount, with the runner-up set for a payout of $356,000.
While the purse is far less than the $20m available in the higher-profile PGA Tour event taking place this week, it compares favorably with another of the men’s big tournaments this week, the DP World Tour’s Turkish Airlines Open, which has a purse of $2.75m. Meanwhile, it’s also more than this week’s elevated event on the Asian Tour, the International Series Japan, which offers $2m.
Other perks of winning include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.
Below is the prize money payout for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000.
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
Who Are The Star Names In The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic?
Following his emphatic victory at the 2024 tournament, Chris Gotterup defends his title. One of the two players who got closest to Gotterup on that occasion, Alistair Docherty, also plays.
However, while there will be some expectation on whether he can replicate the scintillating form that gave him a six-shot win in 2024, the highest profile player in the field is arguably three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim.
A T7 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am aside, it’s been a difficult season for the South Korean, and he will be keen to recover some form this week as he goes in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open.
Another player to look out for is Nico Echavarria, whose most recent of two PGA Tour titles came at last October’s Zozo Championship.
Mackenzie Hughes, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, also plays, along with Thriston Lawrence, who has four DP World Tour titles but is still looking for his maiden victory on the PGA Tour.
Others currently in the world’s top 100 also in the field include Patrick Rodgers, Max McGreevy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Yu and Davis Riley, who was assessed a two-stroke penalty at last week’s CJ Cup Bryon Nelson on the way to a finish of T45.
What Is The Myrtle Beach Classic?
The Myrtle Beach Classic is one of the PGA Tour’s alternative events, played at the same time as the Truist Championship. In 2024, its inaugural edition about the first time the PGA Tour had visited the South Carolina town.
Who Is Playing In The Myrtle Beach Classic?
Chris Gotterup is the defending champion. Last year he beat Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson to claim the $720,000 prize money. Other notable names in the field include Tom Kim and Nico Echavarria.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
