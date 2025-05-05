ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

Chris Gotterup defends his title as players compete for one of the largest purses in the men’s game this week

Chris Gotterup with the Myrtle Beach Classic trophy
Chris Gotterup defends his title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

The latest in the PGA Tour’s signature events, the Truist Championship, is taking place in Philadelphia this week, but further south is the opposite field tournament the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the South Carolina coastal town.

This is the second year of the event after Chris Gotterup claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in 2024. He did that in some style, too, easing to victory by six over Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson to claim $720,000 from the $4m purse. This week’s winner is in line for an identical amount, with the runner-up set for a payout of $356,000.

While the purse is far less than the $20m available in the higher-profile PGA Tour event taking place this week, it compares favorably with another of the men’s big tournaments this week, the DP World Tour’s Turkish Airlines Open, which has a purse of $2.75m. Meanwhile, it’s also more than this week’s elevated event on the Asian Tour, the International Series Japan, which offers $2m.

Other perks of winning include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000.

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic?

Tom Kim at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Tom Kim will be hoping to find some form after a disappointing run

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his emphatic victory at the 2024 tournament, Chris Gotterup defends his title. One of the two players who got closest to Gotterup on that occasion, Alistair Docherty, also plays.

However, while there will be some expectation on whether he can replicate the scintillating form that gave him a six-shot win in 2024, the highest profile player in the field is arguably three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim.

A T7 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am aside, it’s been a difficult season for the South Korean, and he will be keen to recover some form this week as he goes in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open.

Another player to look out for is Nico Echavarria, whose most recent of two PGA Tour titles came at last October’s Zozo Championship.

Mackenzie Hughes, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, also plays, along with Thriston Lawrence, who has four DP World Tour titles but is still looking for his maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

Others currently in the world’s top 100 also in the field include Patrick Rodgers, Max McGreevy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Yu and Davis Riley, who was assessed a two-stroke penalty at last week’s CJ Cup Bryon Nelson on the way to a finish of T45.

What Is The Myrtle Beach Classic?

The Myrtle Beach Classic is one of the PGA Tour’s alternative events, played at the same time as the Truist Championship. In 2024, its inaugural edition about the first time the PGA Tour had visited the South Carolina town.

Who Is Playing In The Myrtle Beach Classic?

Chris Gotterup is the defending champion. Last year he beat Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson to claim the $720,000 prize money. Other notable names in the field include Tom Kim and Nico Echavarria.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸