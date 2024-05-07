Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

While the PGA Tour’s latest signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship, takes place at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow, in neighboring South Carolina is a new PGA Tour event, the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Not surprisingly, there is nowhere near the prize money available at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club this week, with “just” $4m on offer rather than the $20m of the higher-profile event. However, there is still an attractive first prize of $720,000, while each player who finishes in the top 11 is set for a healthy six-figure windfall.

Unlike the Wells Fargo Championship, the new event also features a full field and a cut, meaning only those who make it as far as the weekend will get a share of the purse.

The winner will also receive 300 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.

Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Myrtle Beach Classic?

Erik Van Rooyen is hoping for his third PGA Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.61 Ryan Fox. The New Zealander has endured a tricky time since becoming one of 10 DP World Tour players earn a PGA Tour card at the end of last season, and he’ll be hoping this is the tournament that turns his fortunes around.

One of his closest challengers could be Erik van Rooyen, who has two PGA Tour wins and came close to a third with a T2 at this year’s Cognizant Classic.

Thorbjorn Olesen, who won the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January, is another who will be keen to find some strong form this week ahead of the PGA Championship, while there’s also an appearance from Team Europe Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre.

George Bryan appears despite missing out at the Q at Myrtle Beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

YouTuber George Bryan came within inches of qualifying via the Q at Myrtle Beach in April before eventually succumbing to Matt Atkins in a playoff. Soon after, though, he was handed a sponsor exemption, meaning he appears alongside his brother Wesley.

What Course Is The Myrtle Beach Classic At? The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will take place at South Carolina’s Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The course is regarded as one of Robert Trent Jones’ Sr’s best and is known for long, narrow fairways and elevated greens.