Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

A new tournament on the PGA Tour takes place at South Carolina’s Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Mike Hall
While the PGA Tour’s latest signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship, takes place at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow, in neighboring South Carolina is a new PGA Tour event, the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Not surprisingly, there is nowhere near the prize money available at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club this week, with “just” $4m on offer rather than the $20m of the higher-profile event. However, there is still an attractive first prize of $720,000, while each player who finishes in the top 11 is set for a healthy six-figure windfall.

Unlike the Wells Fargo Championship, the new event also features a full field and a cut, meaning only those who make it as far as the weekend will get a share of the purse.

The winner will also receive 300 FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.

Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st $720,000
2nd$436,000
3rd$276,000
4th$196,000
5th$164,000
6th$145,000
7th$135,000
8th$125,000
9th$117,000
10th$109,000
11th$101,000
12th$93,000
13th$85,000
14th$77,000
15th$73,000
16th$69,000
17th$65,000
18th$61,000
19th$57,000
20th$53,000
21st$49,000.
22nd$45,000
23rd$41,800
24th$38,600
25th$35,400
26th$32,200
27th$31,000
28th$29,800
29th$28,600
30th$27,400
31st$26,200
32nd$25,000
33rd$23,800
34th$22,800
35th$21,800
36th$20,800
37th$19,800
38th$19,000
39th$18,200
40th$17,400
41st$16,600
42nd$15,800
43rd$15,000
44th$14,200
45th$13,400
46th$12,600
47th$11,800
48th$11,160
49th$10,600
50th$10,280
51st$10,040
52nd$9,800
53rd$9,640
54th$9,480
55th$9,400
56th$9,320
57th$9,240
58th$9,160
59th$9,080
60th$9,000
61st$8,920
62nd$8,840
63rd$8,760
64th$8,680
65th$8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Myrtle Beach Classic?

Erik Van Rooyen takes a shot at the RBC Heritage

Erik Van Rooyen is hoping for his third PGA Tour win

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.61 Ryan Fox. The New Zealander has endured a tricky time since becoming one of 10 DP World Tour players earn a PGA Tour card at the end of last season, and he’ll be hoping this is the tournament that turns his fortunes around.

One of his closest challengers could be Erik van Rooyen, who has two PGA Tour wins and came close to a third with a T2 at this year’s Cognizant Classic.

Thorbjorn Olesen, who won the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January, is another who will be keen to find some strong form this week ahead of the PGA Championship, while there’s also an appearance from Team Europe Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre.

George Bryan takes a shot at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

George Bryan appears despite missing out at the Q at Myrtle Beach

YouTuber George Bryan came within inches of qualifying via the Q at Myrtle Beach in April before eventually succumbing to Matt Atkins in a playoff. Soon after, though, he was handed a sponsor exemption, meaning he appears alongside his brother Wesley.

What Course Is The Myrtle Beach Classic At?

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will take place at South Carolina’s Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The course is regarded as one of Robert Trent Jones’ Sr’s best and is known for long, narrow fairways and elevated greens.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Myrtle Beach Classic?

The tournament has an overall prize fund of $4m, far less than the $20m available at the other PGA Tour event this week, the Wells Fargo Championship. The winner will claim $720,000 while the runner-up will win $436,000.

