Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
A new tournament on the PGA Tour takes place at South Carolina’s Dunes Golf and Beach Club
While the PGA Tour’s latest signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship, takes place at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow, in neighboring South Carolina is a new PGA Tour event, the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Not surprisingly, there is nowhere near the prize money available at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club this week, with “just” $4m on offer rather than the $20m of the higher-profile event. However, there is still an attractive first prize of $720,000, while each player who finishes in the top 11 is set for a healthy six-figure windfall.
Unlike the Wells Fargo Championship, the new event also features a full field and a cut, meaning only those who make it as far as the weekend will get a share of the purse.
The winner will also receive 300 FedEx Cup points.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$720,000
|2nd
|$436,000
|3rd
|$276,000
|4th
|$196,000
|5th
|$164,000
|6th
|$145,000
|7th
|$135,000
|8th
|$125,000
|9th
|$117,000
|10th
|$109,000
|11th
|$101,000
|12th
|$93,000
|13th
|$85,000
|14th
|$77,000
|15th
|$73,000
|16th
|$69,000
|17th
|$65,000
|18th
|$61,000
|19th
|$57,000
|20th
|$53,000
|21st
|$49,000.
|22nd
|$45,000
|23rd
|$41,800
|24th
|$38,600
|25th
|$35,400
|26th
|$32,200
|27th
|$31,000
|28th
|$29,800
|29th
|$28,600
|30th
|$27,400
|31st
|$26,200
|32nd
|$25,000
|33rd
|$23,800
|34th
|$22,800
|35th
|$21,800
|36th
|$20,800
|37th
|$19,800
|38th
|$19,000
|39th
|$18,200
|40th
|$17,400
|41st
|$16,600
|42nd
|$15,800
|43rd
|$15,000
|44th
|$14,200
|45th
|$13,400
|46th
|$12,600
|47th
|$11,800
|48th
|$11,160
|49th
|$10,600
|50th
|$10,280
|51st
|$10,040
|52nd
|$9,800
|53rd
|$9,640
|54th
|$9,480
|55th
|$9,400
|56th
|$9,320
|57th
|$9,240
|58th
|$9,160
|59th
|$9,080
|60th
|$9,000
|61st
|$8,920
|62nd
|$8,840
|63rd
|$8,760
|64th
|$8,680
|65th
|$8,600
Who Are The Star Names In The Myrtle Beach Classic?
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.61 Ryan Fox. The New Zealander has endured a tricky time since becoming one of 10 DP World Tour players earn a PGA Tour card at the end of last season, and he’ll be hoping this is the tournament that turns his fortunes around.
One of his closest challengers could be Erik van Rooyen, who has two PGA Tour wins and came close to a third with a T2 at this year’s Cognizant Classic.
Thorbjorn Olesen, who won the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January, is another who will be keen to find some strong form this week ahead of the PGA Championship, while there’s also an appearance from Team Europe Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre.
YouTuber George Bryan came within inches of qualifying via the Q at Myrtle Beach in April before eventually succumbing to Matt Atkins in a playoff. Soon after, though, he was handed a sponsor exemption, meaning he appears alongside his brother Wesley.
What Course Is The Myrtle Beach Classic At?
The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will take place at South Carolina’s Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The course is regarded as one of Robert Trent Jones’ Sr’s best and is known for long, narrow fairways and elevated greens.
