Scottie Scheffler Skips Wells Fargo Championship As Birth Of First Child Looms

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has not committed to the Wells Fargo Championship as he continues to await the birth of his first child.

Scheffler has enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2024 season, winning four of the last five events he has entered, including The Players Championship and The Masters.

The American has not teed it up in the last fortnight since his three-shot win at the RBC Heritage and will not be in action for a third successive week as the PGA Tour returns to Quail Hollow for the sixth Signature Event of the season.

The news perhaps comes as little surprise with Scheffler's wife, Meredith, expecting the couple's first child any day now. The pair have not made public the due date.

However, should the baby not arrive next week, the two-time Major champion could be left in a difficult position heading into the following week's PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The 27-year-old has not yet indicated whether he will still tee it up at the year's second Major but, at the Masters, last month, insisted that he would withdraw immediately should his wife go into labor.

"You only have your first child once, so I would rather be at home if that is going to happen," he said.

At Wells Fargo, Wyndham Clark will look to defend his title after his breakthrough victory last year. The following month, the American went on to claim his maiden Major championship in the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

While the field for next week's event will not be finalized until the conclusion of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, all other eligible players have committed to the event which has a $20million purse.