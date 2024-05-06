Ludvig Aberg Withdraws From Wells Fargo Championship Due To Knee Issue

The Swede has withdrawn from the Quail Hollow event to allow additional rest before the PGA Championship

Ludvig Aberg takes a shot at the RBC Heritage
Ludvig Aberg has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The latest signature event of the PGA Tour season, the Wells Fargo Championship, had already suffered a blow with the news that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is skipping the event as the birth of his first child looms.

However, another high-profile player, Ludvig Aberg, has now also withdrawn, this time because of a knee issue.  

The Swede made the announcement on social media, writing: “I’m reaching out to let you all know that I’m going to have to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship.

"I was very excited to tee it up at Quail Hollow for the first time. Unfortunately, I’m dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it’s best that I take some additional time to rest.”

The event comes just one week before the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, so it’s unsurprising that Aberg, who is ranked sixth in the world, has chosen to prioritize an appearance at Valhalla over this week’s event.

He doesn’t appear to have any concerns about doing just that, either His statement concluded: “I hope everyone has a great week, and I look forward to teeing it up next week.”

Aberg’s most recent start came three weeks ago at another signature event, the RBC Heritage, where he finished T10, a performance that came after he had made a hugely impressive maiden Major appearance at The Masters.

Ludvig Aberg at The Masters

Ludvig Aberg finished runner-up at The Masters in April

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At times, Aberg had even threatened to become only the fourth player to win The Masters on debut, before eventually finishing runner-up, four shots behind Scheffler. He will be hoping that an extra week away from competitive action will stand him in good stead for a chance to go one better next week.

Even though neither Aberg nor Scheffler will be appearing at this week’s tournament, there are still many of the world’s biggest names in the field, including Rory McIlroy, who has won the event three times, defending champion Wyndham Clark and 2022 champion Max Homa.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

