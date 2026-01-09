5 Monster-Hitters Joining The PGA Tour In 2026

The PGA Tour is getting ready to begin its 2026 season and there is a long list of fresh blood joining the circuit with 45 new players earning 2026 PGA Tour cards.

Among them include returning veterans, exciting rookies and golfers from all corners of the globe, and a handful-or-more will be bringing a lot of power with them.

It was a rookie in 2025 who led the Tour's driving distance, with Aldrich Potgeiter topping the list ahead of Rory McIlroy with an average of 325 yards. The monster-hitting pair were seven and five yards respectively ahead of third-place, but they may have company at the top in 2026 with some of these fresh arrivals.

So, here are five huge hitters joining the PGA Tour this season including three who averaged over 320 yards last year and one who averaged over 330 in his most recent start...

Christo Lamprecht

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 driving distance average: 331.1 yards (Korn Ferry Tour)

The 6'8" South African is a one of many exciting Korn Ferry Tour graduates joining the PGA Tour in 2026.

The former Open silver medallist was World No.1 amateur before turning pro, having attended Georgia Tech University, and he can claim to be one of the game's longest drivers of a ball.

Lamprecht averaged a mammoth 331.1 yards on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, and he is known to be able to exceed 200mph of ball speed.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marco Penge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 driving distance average: 319.3 yards (DP World Tour)

Penge had a breakout year in 2025 in winning three times on the DP World Tour to finish 2nd behind Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai to earn PGA Tour status for the first time.

The athletic Englishman has one of the best-looking swings in the game and it produces remarkable power and regular 190mph ball speeds with the big stick.

He averaged a mammoth 319.3 yards in Europe last season and will surely be one of the PGA Tour's biggest hitters in 2026.

Pierceson Coody

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 driving distance average: 322.3 yards (KFT)

The former University of Texas golfer is the grandson of three-time PGA Tour winner Charles Coody and the twin brother of former PGA Tour player Parker Coody.

He returns to the PGA Tour in 2026 after losing his full status in 2024.

The former World No.1 amateur is a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, and he comes with plenty of firepower after averaging over 322 yards last season.

Johnny Keefer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 driving distance average: 320.5 yards (KFT)

Keefer lit up the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025 with two wins and two runners-up finishes to end the season atop the points list after setting a new scoring average record.

The former Baylor University man is inside the top 50 and in The Masters already, and as well as being a great player he can also move it.

He is another who averaged over 320 yards last year so as well as potentially hoisting trophies, we can expect him to be in the upper echelons of the Tour's driving distance charts this year.

Kristoffer Reitan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 driving distance average: 309.1 yards (DPWT)

Kristoffer Reitain won twice on the DP World Tour in 2025 including recently at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He averaged a mammoth 331 yards in his South Africa win after totalling 309.1 yards for the season.

He joins countryman Viktor Hovland on Tour next year and is one of many DP World Tour graduates to watch.