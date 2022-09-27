Volunteers Of America Classic Preview, Field And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Old American Golf Club in Texas hosts the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers Of America, where a strong field including six of the world’s top 10 compete.

Last year, South Korean Jin Young Ko claimed her eighth LPGA Tour title in the tournament. Her victory was helped by a blistering start where she tied the course record with an opening round 63. The win was made all the sweeter by the fact is was her first LPGA victory with her parents in attendance. However, despite living just a few miles away from this week’s tournament, the World No.1 misses out on the chance to defend her title because of a wrist injury.

Despite Ko's absence, there is still a hugely impressive field as the tournament marks its 10th anniversary. World No.2 Kelly Norda will be among the favourites to win this week, along with World No.4 Lydia Ko and World No.5 Atthaya Thitikul. Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson and American Lexi Thompson also appear, with Japanese player Nasa Hataoka completing the entrants from the world’s top 10. As well as Henderson, two other winners of this year's Majors are in the field - Chevron Championship victor Jennifer Kupcho and Ashleigh Buhai, who won the AIG Women's Open in thrilling fashion at Muirfield last month.

Cheyenne Knight, who won the tournament in 2019, also appears, as does 2020 victor Angela Stanford. Knight’s victory was particularly impressive. She finished on a record 18 under to win by two shots over runner-up Brittany Altomare three years ago. Other high-profile players in the field include American World No.13 Jessica Korda, 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang, 2018 Women’s British Open winner Georgia Hall and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

The players are competing for a purse of $1.7m, an increase of $200,000 from last year. The winner will earn $255,000.

Below is a full breakdown of the field and prize money.

Volunteers Of America Classic Field

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Casey Danielson

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Brittany Lang

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Min Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Caroline Masson

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O’Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Bailey Shoemaker

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Ayako Uehara

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Yunxuan Zhang

Avery Zweig

Volunteers Of America Classic Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $158,182 3rd $114,750 4th $88,768 5th $71,448 6th $58,457 7th $48,931 8th $42,869 9th $38,539 10th $35,074 11th $32,476 12th $30,310 13th $28,405 14th $26,674 15th $25,114 16th $23,729 17th $22,517 18th $21,478 19th $20,612 20th $19,918 21st $19,226 22nd $18,533 23rd $17,841 24th $17,147 25th $16,542 26th $15,936 27th $15,328 28th $14,722 29th $14,117 30th $13,597 31st $13,077 32nd $12,557 33rd $12,037 34th $11,518 35th $11,086 36th $10,652 37th $10,220 38th $9,786 39th $9,352 40th $9,007 41st $8,661 42nd $8,315 43rd $7,967 44th $7,621 45th $7,361 46th $7,101 47th $6,841 48th $6,582 49th $6,322 50th $6,062 51st $5,890 52nd $5,716 53rd $5,542 54th $5,370 55th $5,196 56th $5,022 57th $4,850 58th $4,676 59th $4,504 60th $4,330 61st $4,244 62nd $4,156 63rd $4,070 64th $3,984 65th $3,897 66th $3,811 67th $3,724 68th $3,637 69th $3,551 70th $3,465

Who Is Playing In Volunteers Of America Classic? This year's tournament has some of the world's best players, including six of the top 10. While World No.1 and 2021 champion Jin Young Ko misses out because of a wrist injury, Kelly Norda, Lydia Ko Atthaya Thitikul. Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson are among others competing.