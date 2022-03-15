Valspar Championship Field 2022
The Florida Swing culminates this week with five of the top-10 set to take part in the Valspar Championship
The Florida swing culminates this week as the PGA Tour moves from a wet and windy TPC Sawgrass to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club for the Valspar Championship.
Sam Burns earned his maiden PGA Tour victory in 2021, where he finished three shots clear of Keegan Bradley. Burns fired a best of the week 63 (-8) in the second round en route to the title. The American returns this week to defend.
Several weather delays hampered the Players Championship and it was late into Monday evening before Australian Cam Smith secured the title, the biggest in his career to date. All eyes will now be on the field this week as several of the world’s leading stars are declared to tee it up.
Five of the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking are scheduled to tee it up at the Valspar Championship, led by second-ranked Collin Morikawa. The American is set to make his debut this week and will be looking to bounce back after a missed cut at the Players Championship.
World No.3, Viktor Hovland, is also scheduled to take part. The Norwegian finished in a tie for third last year, only three shots back from Sam Burns. Hovland will also be buoyed by his T9 finish at the Players Championship, which saw him climb eleven places on the final day. Xander Schauffele and former FedEx Cup champions, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, are the other top-10 in the world scheduled to take part. Johnson finished T9 at the Players Championship after a course record equalling 63 in the final round.
Paul Casey was the first back-to-back winner in tournament history in 2018 and 2019 and is again in the field this week. The Englishman came within two shots of Cam Smith at the Players Championship, finishing in third place. Henrik Stenson will tee it up, fresh from reports that he is understood to have edged out Luke Donald for the vacant Ryder Cup captain position.
Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, has earned a sponsor exemption in the field after his victory at the Valspar Intercollegiate. Fitzpatrick is ranked No.5 in the PGA Tour University Ranking and No.6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He has represented Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup twice.
See the full field below:
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD 2022
- Ancer, Abraham
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Barjon, Paul
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Casey, Paul
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Dahmen, Joel
- Day, Jason
- Donald, Luke
- Duncan, Tyler
- Fitzpatrick, Alex
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Grace, Branden
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Guthrie, Luke
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Hensby, Mark
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Dustin
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kaymer, Martin
- Kennedy, Blake
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Koch, Greg
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kokrak, Jason
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Danny
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Love III, Davis
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- McCain, Andrew
- McCarthy, Denny
- McDowell, Graeme
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Molinari, Francesco
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- O'Hair, Sean
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Pan, C.T.
- Percy, Cameron
- Pereira, Mito
- Perez, Pat
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stenson, Henrik
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tringale, Cameron
- Uresti, Omar
- Varner III, Harold
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watson, Bubba
- Werenski, Richy
- Whaley, Vince
- Wiesberger, Bernd
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Yu, Kevin
WHERE IS THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP?
The tournament will be played at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbour, Florida. The Copperhead Course is a lengthy challenge for even the longest hitters at more than 7,200 yards.
WHO WON THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP LAST YEAR?
Sam Burns earned his maiden victory at the 2021 Valspar Championship. He finished 17-under par and three shots clear of Keegan Bradley. The American fired a best of the week 63 (-8) in the second round en route to the title.
WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP?
Whilst a little less than the eye-watering figures on offer at the Players Championship, the purse this week is $7.8m with the winner pocketing $1.4m.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – From tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with signed items from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Johnny Miller. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite golf films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.