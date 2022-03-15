Valspar Championship Field 2022

The Florida swing culminates this week as the PGA Tour moves from a wet and windy TPC Sawgrass to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club for the Valspar Championship.

Sam Burns earned his maiden PGA Tour victory in 2021, where he finished three shots clear of Keegan Bradley. Burns fired a best of the week 63 (-8) in the second round en route to the title. The American returns this week to defend.

Several weather delays hampered the Players Championship and it was late into Monday evening before Australian Cam Smith secured the title, the biggest in his career to date. All eyes will now be on the field this week as several of the world’s leading stars are declared to tee it up.

Five of the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking are scheduled to tee it up at the Valspar Championship, led by second-ranked Collin Morikawa. The American is set to make his debut this week and will be looking to bounce back after a missed cut at the Players Championship.

World No.3, Viktor Hovland, is also scheduled to take part. The Norwegian finished in a tie for third last year, only three shots back from Sam Burns. Hovland will also be buoyed by his T9 finish at the Players Championship, which saw him climb eleven places on the final day. Xander Schauffele and former FedEx Cup champions, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, are the other top-10 in the world scheduled to take part. Johnson finished T9 at the Players Championship after a course record equalling 63 in the final round.

Paul Casey was the first back-to-back winner in tournament history in 2018 and 2019 and is again in the field this week. The Englishman came within two shots of Cam Smith at the Players Championship, finishing in third place. Henrik Stenson will tee it up, fresh from reports that he is understood to have edged out Luke Donald for the vacant Ryder Cup captain position.

Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, has earned a sponsor exemption in the field after his victory at the Valspar Intercollegiate. Fitzpatrick is ranked No.5 in the PGA Tour University Ranking and No.6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He has represented Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup twice.

See the full field below:

VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD 2022

Ancer, Abraham

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Casey, Paul

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Duncan, Tyler

Fitzpatrick, Alex

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Guthrie, Luke

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Hensby, Mark

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kaymer, Martin

Kennedy, Blake

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koch, Greg

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

McCain, Andrew

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, Seung-Yul

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Schwartzel, Charl

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Stenson, Henrik

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Uresti, Omar

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watson, Bubba

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wiesberger, Bernd

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Yu, Kevin

WHERE IS THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP?

The tournament will be played at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbour, Florida. The Copperhead Course is a lengthy challenge for even the longest hitters at more than 7,200 yards.

WHO WON THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP LAST YEAR?

Sam Burns earned his maiden victory at the 2021 Valspar Championship. He finished 17-under par and three shots clear of Keegan Bradley. The American fired a best of the week 63 (-8) in the second round en route to the title.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP?

Whilst a little less than the eye-watering figures on offer at the Players Championship, the purse this week is $7.8m with the winner pocketing $1.4m.