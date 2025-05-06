Defending Champion Xander Schauffele Headlines 2025 PGA Championship Field

The overwhelming majority of the 2025 PGA Championship field has been revealed, with an eclectic group of names set to tee it up at Quail Hollow

The 2025 PGA Championship field has been revealed as Xander Schauffele prepares to defend his title at Quail Hollow later this month.

Schauffele, World No.3, claimed his maiden Major at Valhalla in 2024 and will attempt to add a second PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina between May 15-18.

He will face stiff competition from the current Masters champion, Rory McIlroy who is aiming to add the second leg of a season Grand Slam just a month on from completing his own career Grand Slam.

Both will be joined by the remainder of the world's top-20, a host of other PGA champions, 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals and 16 LIV Golf stars.

Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are among the biggest names from the PIF-backed circuit who automatically qualified for the season's second Major, while Joaquin Niemann and Tom McKibbin are part of the group who received special invites.

PGA Tour winner, Billy Horschel has been named among the initial field - which currently has two open spaces for the respective winners of the upcoming Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic - but the American will not take his place next week after revealing he is set for hip surgery which is expected to keep him sidelined until after The Open.

However, one name who is slated to tee it up at the PGA Championship two years after launching himself into the mainstream is PGA pro, Michael Block. The Californian qualified back in 2023 and performed incredibly to finish T15th, also making the only ace of the final round alongside McIlroy, before missing the cut on his sixth PGA Championship appearance in 2024.

Block was one of the 20 PGA professionals to qualify in 2025, though, and is set for his seventh PGA Championship - his ninth Major overall.

Below is the full field for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in 2025.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 FIELD

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Berger, Daniel
  • Bergstol, Brian*
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Bingaman, Brandon*
  • Bland, Richard
  • Block, Michael*
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Burns, Sam
  • Campbell, Brian
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Canter, Laurie
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Catlin, John
  • Cauley, Bud
  • Chacarra, Eugenio
  • Chi, Andre*
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Collet, Tyler*
  • Conners, Corey
  • Davis, Cameron
  • Day, Jason
  • DeChambeau, Bryson
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Donald, Luke
  • Droemer, Jesse*
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Fitzpatrick, Matthew
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Garcia, Sergio
  • Gates, Bobby*
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Gross, Larkin*
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hall, Harry
  • Harman, Brian
  • Harrington, Padraig
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Henley, Russell
  • Hicks, Justin*
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Highsmith, Joe
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Hojgaard, Nicolai
  • Hojgaard, Rasmus
  • Homa, Max
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Ishee, Nic*
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Dustin
  • Johnson, Tom*
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kartrude, Michael*
  • Kaymer, Martin
  • Keefer, John
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knapp, Jake
  • Koch, Greg*
  • Koepka, Brooks
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Lenahan, Ryan*
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • MacIntyre, Robert
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McCarty, Matt
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • McKibbin, Tom
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Micheel, Shaun
  • Mickelson, Phil
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Nakajima, Keita
  • Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
  • Newman, Dylan*
  • Niemann, Joaquin
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norgaard, Niklas
  • Norris, Shaun
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Olesen, Thorbjorn
  • Parry, John
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Penge, Marco
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Puig, David
  • Rahm, Jon
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Reed, Patrick
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Scott, Adam
  • Singh, Vijay
  • Smith, Cameron
  • Smylie, Elvis
  • Somers, John*
  • Sowards, Bob*
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Steger, Eric*
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Rupe*
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • Van Rooyen, Eric
  • Van Tonder, Daniel
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Vilips, Karl
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Wiseman, Timothy*
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Young, Cameron
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Zalatoris, Will

*PGA Professional

PGA Championship Alternates

  • Hoey, Rico
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Perez, Victor
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Young, Carson
  • Lipsky, David
