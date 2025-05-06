Defending Champion Xander Schauffele Headlines 2025 PGA Championship Field

The 2025 PGA Championship field has been revealed as Xander Schauffele prepares to defend his title at Quail Hollow later this month.

Schauffele, World No.3, claimed his maiden Major at Valhalla in 2024 and will attempt to add a second PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina between May 15-18.

He will face stiff competition from the current Masters champion, Rory McIlroy who is aiming to add the second leg of a season Grand Slam just a month on from completing his own career Grand Slam.

Both will be joined by the remainder of the world's top-20, a host of other PGA champions, 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals and 16 LIV Golf stars.

Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are among the biggest names from the PIF-backed circuit who automatically qualified for the season's second Major, while Joaquin Niemann and Tom McKibbin are part of the group who received special invites.

See the current field list for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow! 🏆https://t.co/43B066OfS8May 6, 2025

PGA Tour winner, Billy Horschel has been named among the initial field - which currently has two open spaces for the respective winners of the upcoming Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic - but the American will not take his place next week after revealing he is set for hip surgery which is expected to keep him sidelined until after The Open.

However, one name who is slated to tee it up at the PGA Championship two years after launching himself into the mainstream is PGA pro, Michael Block. The Californian qualified back in 2023 and performed incredibly to finish T15th, also making the only ace of the final round alongside McIlroy, before missing the cut on his sixth PGA Championship appearance in 2024.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Block was one of the 20 PGA professionals to qualify in 2025, though, and is set for his seventh PGA Championship - his ninth Major overall.

Below is the full field for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in 2025.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 FIELD

Aberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bergstol, Brian*

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bingaman, Brandon*

Bland, Richard

Block, Michael*

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Catlin, John

Cauley, Bud

Chacarra, Eugenio

Chi, Andre*

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Collet, Tyler*

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cameron

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Droemer, Jesse*

Dufner, Jason

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fitzpatrick, Matthew

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Garcia, Sergio

Gates, Bobby*

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Gross, Larkin*

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Hicks, Justin*

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Hojgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Ishee, Nic*

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Tom*

Kanaya, Takumi

Kartrude, Michael*

Kaymer, Martin

Keefer, John

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Koch, Greg*

Koepka, Brooks

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Min Woo

Lenahan, Ryan*

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McKibbin, Tom

McNealy, Maverick

Micheel, Shaun

Mickelson, Phil

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Newman, Dylan*

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norgaard, Niklas

Norris, Shaun

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjorn

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Puig, David

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Singh, Vijay

Smith, Cameron

Smylie, Elvis

Somers, John*

Sowards, Bob*

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Steger, Eric*

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Rupe*

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Valimaki, Sami

Van Rooyen, Eric

Van Tonder, Daniel

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Wiseman, Timothy*

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

*PGA Professional

PGA Championship Alternates