US Open Final Qualifying - Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
Several big names missed out while four LIV golfers gained a berth in the field at the Los Angeles Country Club
The US Open Qualifying places have been finalized and we now know who will be teeing it up at Los Angeles Country Club this June, alongside the already confirmed top 60 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Perhaps the biggest news from the 'Longest Day in Golf' is that PGA Pro Micheal Block's fairytale story from the PGA Championship will not continue into this month's Major.
The 46-year-old dazzled at Oak Hill back in May, hitting a final round hole-in-one to finish T15. However, he will not play in this month's US Open, having missed out on a qualifying place by two shots at the Lambton Country Club in Ontario, Canada on Monday.
The fairytale does continue for Block though, as he's in the field on the PGA Tour for this week's RBC Canadian Open.
His son, Dylan, was also bidding to qualify for the third Major of the year, with the 18-year-old competing in the tournament at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, but finished well back in the field at +10 after a difficult second round.
He was one of several young players hoping to secure a place at the Major, with American golf prodigy, Jaden Soong, who is just 13-years-old, also competing at Hillcrest.
He finished 58th in the field, missing out on a place in the upcoming tournament, but had he qualified, he would have become the youngest player to ever feature at the Major.
Menwhile, there was plenty of drama across all of the qualifiers, with 2009 US Open Champion Lucas Glover agonisingly missing a short putt to drop out of the qualifying places on the final day at the tournament in Columbus, Ohio.
Nightmare fuel from Lucas Glover pic.twitter.com/yfk9u4lEnzJune 6, 2023
Elsewhere, amateur player Micheal Brennan would card a sensational second round 65 to earn his place at the Major. He'd finish inside top three at the Maryland qualifier at the Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, rescuing his ball from an insanely tough lie to hit a sensational up and down on the final hole.
With his ball resting on the top lip of the bunker, Brennan defied the odds to flop his shot up and onto the green, before putting out for par to buy his spot in the field in Los Angeles.
What a way to qualify @USOpenGolf 👏@WakeMGolf's Michael Brennan with an insane up-and-down to secure his spot.pic.twitter.com/Ozbm1t1jb0June 6, 2023
This guy got into the U.S Open from here. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Nfl3PdjgNvJune 6, 2023
Seventeen LIV Golfers were also in contention, but only four have advanced to the US Open via the final qualifying route.
Sergio Garcia was perhaps the biggest of those names to qualify, with the 2017 Masters champion finishing T4 in Dallas last month.
He'll be joined in Los Angeles by fellow qualifiers Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz and David Puig who also secured their places at the upcoming Major. Ortiz came through a six--hole playoff in Florida to book his spot in LA.
ORTIZ!! LIV players & Majors were made for each other. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UqzMej0mo6June 6, 2023
The 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink struck five birdies in six holes at Brookside Golf Club in Ohio to earn his place at the Major along with plenty of other PGA Tour names like Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers and Kevin Streelman.
Some star amateurs also made it through, including Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen, currently 3rd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and No.2 Gordon Sargent, who played in this year's Masters. England's Barclay Brown, who played in the 150th Open, also made it through.
The world's number one amateur Ludvig Aberg, who is now a PGA Tour card holder, missed out in Toronto by three strokes despite an opening 66.
Take a look at all of the qualifiers for LACC at Monday's US Open final qualifying:
US Open final qualifying 2023 - June 5
TACOMA COUNTRY & GOLF CLUB - LAKEWOOD, WASHINGTON
- Jesse Schutte -3
- Alexander Yang (a) -3
LAMBTON GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB - TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA
- Ryan Gerard -11
- Vincent Norman -8
- Ryan Armour -7
HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA
- Omar Morales (a) -12
- Barclay Brown (a) -10
- David Puig -10
- Charley Hoffman -9
- Preston Summerhays (a) -9
- Josh Anderson -9
PINE TREE GOLF CLUB - BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA
- Austen Truslow -5
- Brendan Valdes (a) -3
- Carlos Ortiz -2
HAWKS RIDGE GOLF CLUB - BALL GROUND, GEORGIA
- Gordon Sargent (a) -13
- Kyle Mueller -11
- JJ Grey -11
WOODMONT COUNTRY CLUB - ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND
- Karl Vilips (a) -4
- Isaac Simmons (a) -4
- Michael Brennan (a) -4
- Sebastian Munoz -3
CANOE BROOK COUNTRY CLUB - SUMMIT, NEW JERSEY
- Michael Thorbjornsen (a) -8
- Berry Henson -7
- Christian Cavaliere (a) -6
- Andrew Svoboda -5
BROOKSIDE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB AND THE LAKES GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB - COLUMBUS, OHIO
- Olin Brown Jr -11
- Davis Thompson -10
- Eric Cole -9
- Nicolas Echavarria -9
- Corey Pereira -9
- Luke List -9
- Patrick Rodgers -9
- Stewart Cink -9
- Kevin Streelman -8
- Nick Dunlap (a) -8
- David Nyfjall (a) -8
SPRINGFIELD COUNTRY CLUB - SPRINGFIELD, OHIO
- Samuel Stevens -13
- Taylor Pendrith -10
- Nick Hardy -8
- Alex Shaake -7
- Dylan Wu -7
OLD CHATHAM CLUB - DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA
- Yuto Katsuragawa -12
- Patrick Cover -12
- Paul Barjon -11
- Mcclure Meissner -11
- Frankie Capan -11
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
