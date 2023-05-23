Ryo Ishikawa Qualifies For US Open
The former teen star will tee it up at Los Angeles Country Club in the third Major of the year
Former teen prodigy Ryo Ishikawa has qualified for June’s US Open at LA Country Club.
The Japanese player has secured his place in the third Major of the year after competing in a 36-hole qualifier in his homeland.
Ishikawa rose to prominence when became the youngest player to win a tournament on the Japan Golf Tour after claiming victory in the 2007 Munsingwear Open KSB Cup at the age of just 15 years and 8 months.
At that point, he had seemed set for a stellar career, a notion that was enhanced two years later when, aged 17, he was paired with Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood at the Open. It didn’t work out for the player in that tournament, as he missed the cut, but he memorably competed against Woods again in 2011 when he played against him for the International team in the Presidents Cup.
In those early years, Ishikawa had been dubbed by some as “the new Tiger Woods.” However, hopes that he would go on to enjoy a career comparable to the 15-time Major winner faded despite him becoming the youngest player to reach the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking in 2009, aged 18. To date, his highest world ranking stands at World No.29, which he achieved in November 2009.
Despite failing to fulfill those sky-high expectations, the 31-year-old still has an enviable record, including 18 Japan Tour victories. One of those, the 2010 Crowns at Nagoya Golf Club, included a round of 58, while his most recent win on the Tour came just last year in the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters – his third victory in the tournament. He is currently ranked World No.257.
While Ishikawa has played in the US Open six times, he has yet to make a significant impact, with a tie for 30th in 2011 his best finish so far. Nevertheless, the year before that, at Pebble Beach, he caught the attention of many fans after challenging towards the top of the leaderboard while wearing a striking pink outfit. He even finished the Friday tied for second before eventually settling for a T33. His most recent appearance in the tournament came last year, where he missed the cut.
Across all four Majors, Ishikawa’s best finish came in a tie for 20th in the 2011 Masters at Augusta National.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review
Joel Tadman tests this feature-packed stand bag out on the golf course over multiple rounds and reports back on the experience
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the Charles Schwab Challenge
Lock in this $150 DraftKings promo code, and you will lock in a guaranteed 30-1 win on the PGA Tour this weekend!
By Tom Jacobs • Published