Rory McIlroy To Skip Upcoming $20m PGA Tour Signature Event

Once The Masters concludes on Sunday evening, PGA Tour players will take the two-and-a-half hour drive east to Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage.

The historic tournament is one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events and will feature a huge $20m purse with a $3.6m first prize, and a star-studded field has been confirmed.

A total of 18 of the world's top 20 will be teeing up at Harbour Town Golf Links, with only Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama missing. Scottie Scheffler will headline alongside the likes of Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg and past champions Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy skipping the RBC Heritage is not exactly a surprise, but it is the first Signature Event of the season he is missing.

He has only ever played in the event twice in his career, in 2009 and in 2020 - and there was controversy in 2023 when he once again decided to give the tournament a miss.

That was because the PGA Tour, at the time, only allowed its players to skip one of the big money 'Designated' events, and McIlroy had already missed one at that point. It meant he didn't receive $3m of his Player Impact Program payout that season.

Players can be added to the RBC Heritage field via the Aon Next 10, concluding following The Masters, and by making it into the world's top 30. Here's a look at the full confirmed field so far:

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RBC Heritage field 2026

Ludvig Aberg

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Chandler Blanchet

Keegan Bradley

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

Jason Day

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Steven Fisk

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Johnny Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa

William Mouw

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Taylor Pendrith

JT Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jordan Smith

Austin Smotherman

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Cameron Young

RBC Heritage alternates list:

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Stephan Jaeger

Alex Smalley

Marco Penge

Tony Finau

AJ Ewart

Matti Schmid

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

John Parry