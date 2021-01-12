Sony Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu hosts the Sony Open this week, but who will win?

Joaquin Niemann 4 points each way at 25/1 with 888Sport The Chilean was runner-up last week after shooting nine under in the final round before losing in a playoff. Niemann is one of the world’s best talents and is surely going to pick up his second PGA Tour title very soon.

Cameron Smith 3 points each way at 28/1 with 888Sport The defending champion is on a superb run of form with a 4th at the Zozo and a T2nd at The Masters before a T24th last week. He has made his last 12 cuts and has made the cut here five times out of five.

Sergio Garcia 2 points each way at 45/1 with Bet365

The Spaniard played very well last week, finishing at 18 under par in T11th. Garcia won just five starts ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship and will be hoping for a good year with the Ryder Cup in September. Sergio is a class act, let’s hope he can get the job done. BET NOW

Chez Reavie 1 point each way at 90/1 with 888Sport

The American was T3rd at the Safeway Open fairly recently and was also T3rd here last year. He looks tempting at 90/1 with one win and five top-3 finishes on tour in the last three years. Could he place this week? Let’s hope so. BET NOW

Cameron Smith enters the week as defending champion with Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, last week’s winner Harris English and Daniel Berger all amongst the favourites.