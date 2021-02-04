Four new events have been announced for the 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule

Aramco Team Series – Four LET $1m Tournaments Announced

Four brand new tournaments have been announced in a huge boost for the Ladies European Tour.

Played across New York, London, Singapore and King Abdullah Economic City throughout 2021, the new Aramco Team Series will see each event carrying a $1m prize fund.

Teams of four will compete in the tournaments, each one played over 54 holes.

Captains will recruit one fellow Tour pro through a draft system similar to the NFL and NBA.

Another Tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will include one amateur player.

Prize money for the winning team will be split between its three pro members.

The Aramco Team Series picks up where November’s Saudi Ladies Team International event left off, being the first ever regular tour event where scores of amateur competitors have a direct bearing on the final result.

The investment by Aramco, as the headline sponsor, along with Golf Saudi and the support of other Saudi partners makes Saudi Arabia one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe today.

This follows the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International, hosted in November 2019 and won by Emily Pedersen.

The four tournaments sponsored by Aramco is said to form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“This is fantastic news for global sport, for women’s golf and for Saudi Arabia,” His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi said.

“Following the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are committed to building the women’s game and promoting female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia.

“I hope this series inspires people of all cultures and backgrounds to take up the sport and generate enthusiasm for the great game of golf.”

“Today marks the beginning of a new journey in the history of the Ladies European Tour,” Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas said.

“This brand new Aramco Team Series takes golf and the sport to a whole new level and I am incredibly excited by all four events.

“Last November, the LET made history in bringing the first-ever professional women’s golf event to Saudi Arabia, and this announcement only builds on that.

“By adding four new team events to our schedule for 2021, the Ladies European Tour will add a whole new dynamic for both the players competing and the spectators, taking golf to newly engaged audiences across the globe.”