The Asian Tour Reveals 2026 International Series Schedule
Another national open and a first visit to China are the headlines from the release of the 2026 Interntional Series schedule
The 2026 International Series schedule has been released, with another nine events on the Asian Tour calendar offering a route into LIV Golf.
There are three national opens in the line-up, with the Hong Kong Open and Singapore Open being joined by the Philippine Open for 2026.
A return to Vietnam for the first time in three years is also included on the schedule, along with a debut for the International Series China.
There's a new kick-off this year with the International Series Japan the first event on the schedule in April, again being held at the Caledonian Golf Club.
The usual finale remains in Riyadh though with the curtain coming down on the season at the PIF Saudi International in November.
“The International Series is part of LIV Golf’s broader ecosystem, providing a global and inclusive pathway to the LIV Golf League, and a powerful driver of the game’s continued global growth," said LIV Golf head of events Ross Hallett.
Hallett added that future seasons of the International Series could expand, with a focus on more national opens.
“Over the next several years, you’ll see The International Series continue to grow, shaped by strong relationships and close collaboration with talented leaders and golf federations around the world, underpinned by a clear ambition to create a series of events that partners with the most prestigious National Opens," added Hallett.
"We will continue to invest into these events, working with national federation partners to create a viable and sustainable event calendar that supports the next generation of global players.”
Venues for the tournaments in Vietnam, China and the Philippines are still to be confirmed, as are the exact date for the events in the Philippines and Hong Kong.
Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji both won LIV Golf cards after finishing in the top two of the International Series standings last year.
Those cards, and world ranking points on offer, are just two reasons why the International Series is seen as a growing event.
“The International Series has become one of the most scalable and genuinely global pathways in men’s golf, and the 2026 schedule reflects just how far the Series has evolved,” said the head of The International Series Rahul Singh.
“This is now a collection of world-class tournaments, played at iconic venues, supported by national federations, and contested by players competing at the highest echelon of the game.
“By working closely with ambitious host markets and key stakeholders around the world, we are reshaping historic tournaments into global events, while preserving the identity and heritage that make each stop on the calendar special. The 2026 season brings that vision to life across multiple regions, offering players a clear, competitive pathway and fans a truly international stage, celebrating golf, culture and entertainment.”
International Series 2026 full schedule
Event
Date
Venue
International Series Japan
2 – 5 April
Caledonian GC
Singapore Open
23 – 26 April
Sentosa GC
International Series Vietnam
14 – 17 May
TBC
International Series Morocco
11 – 14 June
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam
International Series India
8 – 11 October
Prestige Golfshire Club
International Series China
5 – 8 November
TBC
Philippine Open
TBC
TBC
Hong Kong Open
TBC
Hong Kong GC
PIF Saudi International
18 – 21 November
Riyadh GC
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
