The Asian Tour Reveals 2026 International Series Schedule

The 2026 International Series schedule has been released, with another nine events on the Asian Tour calendar offering a route into LIV Golf.

There are three national opens in the line-up, with the Hong Kong Open and Singapore Open being joined by the Philippine Open for 2026.

A return to Vietnam for the first time in three years is also included on the schedule, along with a debut for the International Series China.

There's a new kick-off this year with the International Series Japan the first event on the schedule in April, again being held at the Caledonian Golf Club.

The usual finale remains in Riyadh though with the curtain coming down on the season at the PIF Saudi International in November.

“The International Series is part of LIV Golf’s broader ecosystem, providing a global and inclusive pathway to the LIV Golf League, and a powerful driver of the game’s continued global growth," said LIV Golf head of events Ross Hallett.

Hallett added that future seasons of the International Series could expand, with a focus on more national opens.

“Over the next several years, you’ll see The International Series continue to grow, shaped by strong relationships and close collaboration with talented leaders and golf federations around the world, underpinned by a clear ambition to create a series of events that partners with the most prestigious National Opens," added Hallett.

"We will continue to invest into these events, working with national federation partners to create a viable and sustainable event calendar that supports the next generation of global players.”

Venues for the tournaments in Vietnam, China and the Philippines are still to be confirmed, as are the exact date for the events in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji both won LIV Golf cards after finishing in the top two of the International Series standings last year.

Those cards, and world ranking points on offer, are just two reasons why the International Series is seen as a growing event.

“The International Series has become one of the most scalable and genuinely global pathways in men’s golf, and the 2026 schedule reflects just how far the Series has evolved,” said the head of The International Series Rahul Singh.

“This is now a collection of world-class tournaments, played at iconic venues, supported by national federations, and contested by players competing at the highest echelon of the game.

“By working closely with ambitious host markets and key stakeholders around the world, we are reshaping historic tournaments into global events, while preserving the identity and heritage that make each stop on the calendar special. The 2026 season brings that vision to life across multiple regions, offering players a clear, competitive pathway and fans a truly international stage, celebrating golf, culture and entertainment.”

International Series 2026 full schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Date Venue International Series Japan 2 – 5 April Caledonian GC Singapore Open 23 – 26 April Sentosa GC International Series Vietnam 14 – 17 May TBC International Series Morocco 11 – 14 June Royal Golf Dar Es Salam International Series India 8 – 11 October Prestige Golfshire Club International Series China 5 – 8 November TBC Philippine Open TBC TBC Hong Kong Open TBC Hong Kong GC PIF Saudi International 18 – 21 November Riyadh GC