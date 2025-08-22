Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Two
The second round of the 2025 Tour Championship will start a little earlier than planned due to thunderstorms forecast for Friday afternoon
The second round of the Tour Championship will start earlier than usual due to some inclement weather due around the Atlanta region.
Thunderstorms could play a part for the remaining three days of the PGA Tour finale at East Lake, so as a precaution the 30-man field is being sent out early on Friday.
The first tee time for Friday's second round will now be at 08.44am ET with groups teeing off until the leaders go out at 10.44am.
Russell Henley leads the way after his sparkling nine-under round of 61 on Thursday, but World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is inevitably right behind him on seven under and will play in the final group.
Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas also had welcome bursts of form with the Ryder Cup approaching as they all shot 64 - as did European duo Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg.
Rory McIlroy shot 66 to sit five shots off Henley's lead.
The leaderboard makes much easier reading this year as unlike previous tournaments there are no starting strokes in place.
So all 30 men in the field started the week on level par, with a straight 72-hole tournament deciding who takes home the iconic trophy and pockets the $10m bonus money.
Tour Championship tee times
Round Two - Friday. All times ET
- 8:00am: Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
- 8:11am: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
- 8:22am: Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
- 8:33am: Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall
- 8:44am: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose
- 9:00am: Harris English, J.J. Spaun
- 9:11am: Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland
- 9:22am: Brian Harman, Cameron Young
- 9:33am: Nick Taylor, Sam Burns
- 9:44am: Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:00am: Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin
- 10:11am: Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:22am: Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:33am: Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:44am: Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler
How to watch the Tour Championship
Round two: ESPN+ 8am/Golf Channel 10am-3pm.
