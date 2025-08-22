Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Two

The second round of the Tour Championship will start earlier than usual due to some inclement weather due around the Atlanta region.

Thunderstorms could play a part for the remaining three days of the PGA Tour finale at East Lake, so as a precaution the 30-man field is being sent out early on Friday.

The first tee time for Friday's second round will now be at 08.44am ET with groups teeing off until the leaders go out at 10.44am.

Russell Henley leads the way after his sparkling nine-under round of 61 on Thursday, but World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is inevitably right behind him on seven under and will play in the final group.

Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas also had welcome bursts of form with the Ryder Cup approaching as they all shot 64 - as did European duo Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg.

Rory McIlroy shot 66 to sit five shots off Henley's lead.

The leaderboard makes much easier reading this year as unlike previous tournaments there are no starting strokes in place.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So all 30 men in the field started the week on level par, with a straight 72-hole tournament deciding who takes home the iconic trophy and pockets the $10m bonus money.

Tour Championship tee times

Round Two - Friday. All times ET

8:00am: Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka 8:11am: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley

Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley 8:22am: Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

Shane Lowry, Corey Conners 8:33am: Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall

Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall 8:44am: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose

Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose 9:00am: Harris English, J.J. Spaun

Harris English, J.J. Spaun 9:11am: Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland 9:22am: Brian Harman, Cameron Young

Brian Harman, Cameron Young 9:33am: Nick Taylor, Sam Burns

Nick Taylor, Sam Burns 9:44am: Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman

Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman 10:00am: Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin

Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin 10:11am: Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia 10:22am: Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre

Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre 10:33am: Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay 10:44am: Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler

How to watch the Tour Championship

Round two: ESPN+ 8am/Golf Channel 10am-3pm.