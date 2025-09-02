Irish Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is the star attraction this week at the K Club, where he headlines a very strong field on the DP World Tour
The Irish Open sees a stacked field taking on The K Club this week, where World No.2 Rory McIlroy headlines alongside the likes of Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Race to Dubai No.2 Marco Penge, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.
McIlroy is seeking his second Irish Open title, having won here in 2016, and he plays alongside last week's European Masters winner Thriston Lawrence and Race to Dubai No.3 Kristoffer Reitan over the first two days in what is sure to be the most followed group.
The Masters champion gets underway at 8am off the 10th tee in round one before a 1pm tee time on Friday afternoon off the 1st.
Take a look at all of the Irish Open tee times for the first two days across both the 1st and 10th tees...
Irish Open tee times: Round 1
1st tee (all times local IST)
- 7.30am: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger
- 7.40am: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
- 7.50am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren
- 8am: Brandon Wu, Paul O'Hara, Deon Germishuys
- 8.10am: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams
- 8.20am: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue
- 8.30am: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard
- 8.40am: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer
- 8.50am: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther
- 9am: Angel Ayora, David Revetto, Dylan Frittelli
- 9.10am: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier
- 9.20am: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius Van Driel
- 9.30am: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun
- 12.30pm: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- 12.40pm: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme
- 12.50pm: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li
- 1pm: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge
- 1.10pm: Luke Donald, Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari
- 1.20pm: Richard Mansell, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier
- 1.30pm: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed
- 1.40pm: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell
- 1.50pm: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul
- 2pm: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid
- 2.10pm: Francesco Laporta, Clement Sordet, Tom Vaillant
- 2.20pm: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey
- 2.30pm: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper
10th tee (all times local IST)
- 7.30am: Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown
- 7.40am: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier
- 7.50am: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra
- 8am: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8.10am: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard
- 8.20am: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher
- 8.30am: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan
- 8.40am: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 8.50am: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay
- 9am: Simon Forsstrom, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson
- 9.10am: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen
- 9.20am: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach
- 9.30am: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg
- 12.30pm: Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benajmin Hebert
- 12.40pm: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt
- 12.50pm: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp
- 1pm: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau
- 1.10pm: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey
- 1.20pm: Bjorn Akesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt
- 1.30pm: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero
- 1.40pm: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong weon Ko
- 1.50pm: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira
- 2pm: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt
- 2.10pm: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 2.20pm: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel
- 2.30pm: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard
Irish Open tee times: round 2
1st tee (all times local IST)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 7.30am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benajmin Hebert
- 7.40am: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt
- 7.50am: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp
- 8am: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau
- 8.10am: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey
- 8.20am: Bjorn Akesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt
- 8.30am: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero
- 8.40am: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong weon Ko
- 8.50am: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira
- 9am: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt
- 9.10am: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 9.20am: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel
- 9.30am: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard
- 12.30pm: Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown
- 12.40pm: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier
- 12.50pm: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra
- 1pm: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1.11pm: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard
- 1.20pm: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher
- 1.30pm: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan
- 1.40pm: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1.50pm: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay
- 2pm: Simon Forsstrom, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson
- 2.10pm: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen
- 2.20pm: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach
- 2.30pm: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg
10th tee (all times local IST)
- 7.30am: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- 7.40am: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme
- 7.50am: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li
- 8am: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge
- 8.10am: Luke Donald, Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari
- 8.20am: Richard Mansell, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier
- 8.30am: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed
- 8.40am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell
- 8.50am: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul
- 9am: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid
- 9.10am: Francesco Laporta, Clement Sordet, Tom Vaillant
- 9.20am: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey
- 9.30am: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper
- 12.30pm: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger
- 12.40pm: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
- 12.50pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren
- 1pm: Brandon Wu, Paul O'Hara, Deon Germishuys
- 1.10pm: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams
- 1.20pm: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue
- 1.30pm: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard
- 1.40pm: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer
- 1.50pm: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther
- 2pm: Angel Ayora, David Revetto, Dylan Frittelli
- 2.10pm: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier
- 2.20pm: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius Van Driel
- 2.30pm: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.