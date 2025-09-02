Irish Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The Irish Open sees a stacked field taking on The K Club this week, where World No.2 Rory McIlroy headlines alongside the likes of Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Race to Dubai No.2 Marco Penge, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy is seeking his second Irish Open title, having won here in 2016, and he plays alongside last week's European Masters winner Thriston Lawrence and Race to Dubai No.3 Kristoffer Reitan over the first two days in what is sure to be the most followed group.

The Masters champion gets underway at 8am off the 10th tee in round one before a 1pm tee time on Friday afternoon off the 1st.

Take a look at all of the Irish Open tee times for the first two days across both the 1st and 10th tees...

Irish Open tee times: Round 1

1st tee (all times local IST)

7.30am: Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger

7.40am: Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

7.50am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren

8am: Brandon Wu, Paul O'Hara, Deon Germishuys

8.10am: Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams

8.20am: Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue

8.30am: Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard

8.40am: Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer

8.50am: Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther

9am: Angel Ayora, David Revetto, Dylan Frittelli

9.10am: Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier

9.20am: Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius Van Driel

9.30am: Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun

12.30pm: Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen

12.40pm: John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme

12.50pm: Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li

1pm: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge

1.10pm: Luke Donald, Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari

1.20pm: Richard Mansell, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier

1.30pm: Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed

1.40pm: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell

1.50pm: Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul

2pm: Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid

2.10pm: Francesco Laporta, Clement Sordet, Tom Vaillant

2.20pm: Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey

2.30pm: Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper

10th tee (all times local IST)

7.30am: Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown

7.40am: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier

7.50am: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra

8am: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan

8.10am: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard

8.20am: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher

8.30am: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan

8.40am: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

8.50am: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay

9am: Simon Forsstrom, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson

9.10am: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen

9.20am: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach

9.30am: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg

12.30pm: Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benajmin Hebert

12.40pm: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt

12.50pm: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp

1pm: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau

1.10pm: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey

1.20pm: Bjorn Akesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt

1.30pm: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero

1.40pm: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong weon Ko

1.50pm: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira

2pm: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt

2.10pm: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti

2.20pm: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel

2.30pm: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard

Irish Open tee times: round 2

1st tee (all times local IST)

7.30am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benajmin Hebert

7.40am: Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt

7.50am: Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp

8am: Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau

8.10am: Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey

8.20am: Bjorn Akesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt

8.30am: Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero

8.40am: Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong weon Ko

8.50am: Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira

9am: Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt

9.10am: Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti

9.20am: Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel

9.30am: Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard

12.30pm: Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown

12.40pm: Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier

12.50pm: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra

1pm: Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan

1.11pm: Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard

1.20pm: Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher

1.30pm: Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan

1.40pm: Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

1.50pm: Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay

2pm: Simon Forsstrom, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson

2.10pm: John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen

2.20pm: Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach

2.30pm: Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg

10th tee (all times local IST)