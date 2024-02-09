Tommy Fleetwood Spotted At LIV Golf Las Vegas Event

PGA Tour player, Tommy Fleetwood has been spotted on site at LIV Golf Las Vegas this week as he sharpens his game ahead of The Genesis Invitational.

The Englishman is coming off the back of a very good start to the season, which has included a win at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour. It was at that tournament in which Fleetwood saw off Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy to land the top prize.

And following results of T14 and T31 in the Dubai Desert Classic and Pebble Beach Pro-Am, respectively, Fleetwood has chosen to spend his free period in the same city that Super Bowl LVIII is taking place in order to practice a little and catch up with some Ryder Cup and ex-PGA Tour friends.

Working with coach, Butch Harmon - who also looks after several other players, including Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler - Fleetwood spent time honing his skills with a couple of LIV golfers, one of which was the 4Aces captain.

In the days before the three-day event began, Fleetwood and Johnson were seen hitting balls together - while the American's teammate, Harold Varner III has also been working with Harmon this week.

Meanwhile, Majesticks GC's Instagram story showed the 33-year-old watching former Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter, Varner III, and Louis Oosthuizen on the party hole at Las Vegas Country Club.

Despite the harmonious relationship of Fleetwood and those particular LIV players, the Englishman is highly unlikely to join LIV Golf full-time after recently turning down the opportunity to make that exact switch in the same window as fellow Europeans, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk.

(Image credit: Majesticks GC)

Speaking to The Scotsman recently, Fleetwood said: “I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumors flying around. It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is."

He continued: “I’ll speak for myself as a professional golfer and still someone who is still chasing my childhood dreams and still trying to be the best golfer I can be. Until I decide I’ve had enough or retire, I’ll always be doing what I think is best for my golf game and, at the moment, that’s what I am doing. Who knows if that changes in the future. But, for now, that’s where I feel I want to be.”

Fleetwood is due to be back in PGA Tour action at The Genesis Invitational - hosted by Tiger Woods at Riviera Country Club - next week.