Tommy Fleetwood Spotted At LIV Golf Las Vegas Event
The PGA Tour player was in Nevada to work with coach Butch Harmon and catch up with former colleagues
PGA Tour player, Tommy Fleetwood has been spotted on site at LIV Golf Las Vegas this week as he sharpens his game ahead of The Genesis Invitational.
The Englishman is coming off the back of a very good start to the season, which has included a win at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour. It was at that tournament in which Fleetwood saw off Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy to land the top prize.
And following results of T14 and T31 in the Dubai Desert Classic and Pebble Beach Pro-Am, respectively, Fleetwood has chosen to spend his free period in the same city that Super Bowl LVIII is taking place in order to practice a little and catch up with some Ryder Cup and ex-PGA Tour friends.
Working with coach, Butch Harmon - who also looks after several other players, including Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler - Fleetwood spent time honing his skills with a couple of LIV golfers, one of which was the 4Aces captain.
Great few days working with Butch here in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/u4juSNcdd5February 8, 2024
In the days before the three-day event began, Fleetwood and Johnson were seen hitting balls together - while the American's teammate, Harold Varner III has also been working with Harmon this week.
Meanwhile, Majesticks GC's Instagram story showed the 33-year-old watching former Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter, Varner III, and Louis Oosthuizen on the party hole at Las Vegas Country Club.
Despite the harmonious relationship of Fleetwood and those particular LIV players, the Englishman is highly unlikely to join LIV Golf full-time after recently turning down the opportunity to make that exact switch in the same window as fellow Europeans, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk.
Speaking to The Scotsman recently, Fleetwood said: “I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumors flying around. It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is."
He continued: “I’ll speak for myself as a professional golfer and still someone who is still chasing my childhood dreams and still trying to be the best golfer I can be. Until I decide I’ve had enough or retire, I’ll always be doing what I think is best for my golf game and, at the moment, that’s what I am doing. Who knows if that changes in the future. But, for now, that’s where I feel I want to be.”
Fleetwood is due to be back in PGA Tour action at The Genesis Invitational - hosted by Tiger Woods at Riviera Country Club - next week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'Start Your Engines!' - Watch The Crazy Scenes As Fans Race To WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole
An array of fans lined up ahead of gates opening to secure the best possible spots on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Anirban Lahiri's Caddie?
Tim Giuliano is a relatively recent addition to Lahiri's team and once held the honor of caddying for Jack Nicklaus at Augusta
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Majesticks GC Announce Digital Panel Of Players' Bags To Feature Fifth Team Sponsor
The European team have agreed a deal with the global supply chain solutions company ahead of LIV Las Vegas
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'One Of The Big Reasons Why I Decided To Transition' - Jon Rahm Thankful For LIV Golf's Format Following Painful End To Individual Debut
The 2023 Masters Champion came up narrowly short in the individual competition at LIV Golf Mayakoba but lifted the team title with Legion XIII
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Asterisk Majors’ - LIV Golf Commentator Says ‘Political Stronghold Over The World Rankings’ Must Come To An End If Best Fields Are To Compete Once Again
The LIV Golf analyst was discussing Joaquin Niemann's current absence from three of the four men's Major championships following the Chilean's win at LIV Golf Mayakoba
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Field Expansion With Extra 'Wildcard' Players
Laurie Canter is set to return for the first event in Mexico while Hudson Swafford has been lined up as a full-season wildcard
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Adrian Meronk Becomes Latest Big European Name To Sign With LIV Golf
The DP World Tour star has followed the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton over to the Saudi-funded circuit ahead of the 2024 campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton Signs With LIV Golf And Joins Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII Team
Ryder Cup star Hatton has put weeks of speculation to bed by signing for Rahm's Legion XIII - Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent have also been confirmed as teammates
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former LET Pro Rachel Drummond Joins LIV Golf As Reporter
The former Sky Sports pundit will take over from Mullins as five other members of LIV's broadcast team were rewarded with new contracts
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 LIV Golf Rules That Are Different To The PGA Tour
The innovative circuit has never been afraid to move away from the status quo - and these five unique alterations prove it
By Jonny Leighfield Published