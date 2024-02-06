LIV Golf Party Hole To Return At This Week’s Las Vegas Debut

LIV Golf is never afraid to try and ramp up the atmosphere at its events, in keeping with its slogan, “golf, but louder.”

As a result, music is regularly played during the tournaments, while LIV Golf also experimented with party holes at both its Adelaide debut and in Chicago in 2023.

The first of those, in particular, was an enormous hit, with the crowds packed into the stands around the 12th hole, dubbed the “Watering Hole,” in arguably LIV Golf’s most successful event to date.

That hole even had one moment befitting of it status, too, when Smash GC’s Chase Koepka hit a hole-in-one to send the crowd into raptures, and now LIV Golf is planning another party hole on it’s maiden visit to Las Vegas. The tournament, which is being held at one of the best courses in the city, Las Vegas Country Club, will feature its own party hole at the par 3 eighth.

The party hole at LIV Golf Adelaide was a success (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not the only tournament that will feature a party hole this week, with the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open having the most famous of all at the 16th at TPC Scottsdale, known as the loudest hole in golf. That has grown considerably over the years and nowadays has a 17,000 capacity, making it far larger than the reported 3,000 capacity of LIV Golf Las Vegas’ effort.

Still, what golf's latest party hole lacks in capacity it promises to make up for with its other features. Per LIVGolf.com, the “beating heart of the party hole” is the “birdie shack” an “open-air enclosure over the 8th tee box that offers LIV DJs all day.” LIV Golf also promises it will have “an atmosphere that’ll remind you of hazy summer pool parties.”

The tournament is part of a big weekend of sporting action, and not just with the inclusion of the PGA Tour event in Arizona. It’s Super Bowl weekend, too, with the game also being held in Las Vegas, at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

LIV Golf appears to have some momentum heading into its second event of the season, which finishes the day before the Super Bowl. That's thanks to a thrilling finish at last week’s tournament in Mexico, where Joaquin Niemann defeated Sergio Garcia in a thrilling playoff.

With the addition of its latest party hole, officials will be hoping that LIV Golf Las Vegas brings the League even further into the mainstream, helping it sit alongside the other two big events in a huge weekend of sport in the US.