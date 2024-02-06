LIV Golf Party Hole To Return At This Week’s Las Vegas Debut

After similar efforts at Adelaide and Chicago, the par 3 eighth at Las Vegas Country Club will become LIV Golf’s latest party hole

Cameron Smith at LIV Golf Chicago
LIV Golf Las Vegas will include a party hole
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

LIV Golf is never afraid to try and ramp up the atmosphere at its events, in keeping with its slogan, “golf, but louder.”

As a result, music is regularly played during the tournaments, while LIV Golf also experimented with party holes at both its Adelaide debut and in Chicago in 2023.

The first of those, in particular, was an enormous hit, with the crowds packed into the stands around the 12th hole, dubbed the “Watering Hole,” in arguably LIV Golf’s most successful event to date.

That hole even had one moment befitting of it status, too, when Smash GC’s Chase Koepka hit a hole-in-one to send the crowd into raptures, and now LIV Golf is planning another party hole on it’s maiden visit to Las Vegas. The tournament, which is being held at one of the best courses in the city, Las Vegas Country Club, will feature its own party hole at the par 3 eighth.

Chase Koepka takes a shot at LIV Golf Adelaide

The party hole at LIV Golf Adelaide was a success

It’s not the only tournament that will feature a party hole this week, with the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open having the most famous of all at the 16th at TPC Scottsdale, known as the loudest hole in golf. That has grown considerably over the years and nowadays has a 17,000 capacity, making it far larger than the reported 3,000 capacity of LIV Golf Las Vegas’ effort.

Still, what golf's latest party hole lacks in capacity it promises to make up for with its other features. Per LIVGolf.com, the “beating heart of the party hole” is the “birdie shack” an “open-air enclosure over the 8th tee box that offers LIV DJs all day.” LIV Golf also promises it will have “an atmosphere that’ll remind you of hazy summer pool parties.”

The tournament is part of a big weekend of sporting action, and not just with the inclusion of the PGA Tour event in Arizona. It’s Super Bowl weekend, too, with the game also being held in Las Vegas, at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. 

LIV Golf appears to have some momentum heading into its second event of the season, which finishes the day before the Super Bowl. That's thanks to a thrilling finish at last week’s tournament in Mexico, where Joaquin Niemann defeated Sergio Garcia in a thrilling playoff.

With the addition of its latest party hole, officials will be hoping that LIV Golf Las Vegas brings the League even further into the mainstream, helping it sit alongside the other two big events in a huge weekend of sport in the US.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

