LIV Golf Las Vegas Prize Money Payout 2024
Another huge prize fund is available as the LIV Golf League makes its Las Vegas debut
The LIV Golf League visits Las Vegas for the first time with another huge prize fund on offer.
While the PGA Tour is selective about which of its events are awarded the most prize money, there are no such concerns at LIV Golf given its backing by the billions of the Saudi Public Investment Fund. As a result, for the second week in a row, the 54-player field will be competing for a purse of $25m - $5m than most of the signature events on the PGA Tour.
Last week, Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann claimed the top prize at LIV Golf Mayakoba despite being hit with a two-stroke penalty for taking incorrect relief from a cart path in the second round. He had to work for his win, though, eventually seeing off the challenge of Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia after the fourth playoff hole.
That earned him the first prize of $4m, while Garcia had to settle for $2.25m. The top two at this week’s event at Las Vegas Country Club will earn identical sums, while even the players finishing in the bottom three will each claim $50,000.
Once again, there is prize money available for the top three teams. too. Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII scooped the top prize of $3m at El Camaleon Golf Club, while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC, who finished second, won $1.5m. To cap a memorable day for Niemann, his Torque GC team benefitted to the tune of $500,000 for coming third.
The money on offer at this week’s event is far and away the biggest in golf this week, with the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open offering $8.8m and the DP World Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters handing out $2.5m.
Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Las Vegas.
Individual LIV Golf Las Vegas Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Las Vegas Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Las Vegas?
As well as the two who competed in the playoff at LIV Golf Mayakoba, a host of other big names are in the field.
For a time, it appeared Jon Rahm would claim the individual title on his debut, but in the end, the Masters champion had to settle for third. Nevertheless, along with his team’s title, that marked a strong maiden appearance for the Spaniard, and another impressive display will be expected from him this week.
Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton also had an impressive debut with a T8, and he will be keen to follow that with another good week.
Another newcomer at last week’s event was Adrian Meronk, but unlike Rahm and Hatton, the Cleeks GC player had a disappointing maiden appearance, finishing 47th. Can he turn things around here?
There are many established LIV Golf players in the field as well. Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson finished T5 at LIV Golf Mayakoba, and will be confident of another strong performance, along with Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, who also finished in the top 10.
Last year’s individual champion Talor Gooch makes his second appearance for Koepka’s team after a T15 last time, while 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, who has claimed two titles at the Augusta National Major, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and 2020 US Open victor Bryson DeChambeau, also play.
What Is The Prize Money Payout At LIV Golf Las Vegas?
Like all of its regular events, LIV Golf Las Vegas has a $25m purse. The winner of the individual event will claim $4m, while the winning team will earn $3m. As a no-cut event, even the players in the bottom three will be handed good money, with $50,000 each to those propping up the leaderboard at the end of the third round.
Where Is LIV Golf Las Vegas?
LIV Golf visits the city for the first time with the tournament taking place at Las Vegas Country Club. Like the 2023 Adelaide and Chicago events, there’s a “party hole” for the tournament, situated at the 8th. The private club opened in 1967 and hosted the PGA Tour’s Las Vegas Invitational between 1983 and 1991.
