Tyrrell Hatton Signs With LIV Golf And Joins Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII Team
Ryder Cup star Hatton has put weeks of speculation to bed by signing for Rahm's Legion XIII - Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent have also been confirmed as teammates
Tyrrell Hatton has signed for Jon Rahm's new LIV Golf League team - which is officially called 'Legion XIII' - it has been announced.
Hatton - a six-time winner on the DP World Tour - formed an imperious partnership with Rahm at the 2023 Ryder Cup and claimed maximum points as a result of a 4&3 win over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns as well as a 2&1 success against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Rahm and Hatton's heroics went some way to helping Team Europe lift the trophy by 16.5 to 11.5 at Marco Simone in Rome.
During his solo PGA Tour career, the 32-year-old claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2020 - defeating LIV golfer Marc Leishman by a single stroke for his only American success to date.
The Englishman had been top of the rumor list to depart the PGA Tour and sign up to the 54-hole League alongside the two-time Major winner over the winter, with highly-promising amateur Caleb Surratt also strongly linked midway through January.
One of the three lucky LIV Golf Promotions winners - Kieran Vincent - was tipped to become the fourth and final player in Rahm's foursome after joining his brother Scott in the Saudi-backed league, and all three players were confirmed by LIV as having signed up to the circuit's first expansion side on Tuesday.
Speaking about his new team in a statement published by the LIV Golf League, Rahm said: “We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building. As we were developing the team’s brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.
"Tyrrell is a fierce competitor, proven champion, and of course my Ryder Cup teammate. Caleb is one of the brightest next gen stars of the game. And Kieran is a steady, talented ball striker who earned his promotion to LIV and is elevating his game every day.”
The Spaniard ditched the PGA Tour for LIV Golf around a fortnight before Christmas and was believed to have signed a deal worth north of $500 million after negotiating an agreement to form his own new team - bringing LIV's total number of sides to 13.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
Despite online claims that LIV Golf Mayakoba - which starts on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico - could debut the first 54-man field, with the addition of two 'wildcard' players, the circuit's official website has noted that there will only be 52 players made up of the 13 four-man clubs playing for the $25 million total prize purse.
Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman also reacted to news of Legion XIII's fresh name and line-up. The Australian said: “The introduction of Legion XIII is a testament to LIV Golf’s continued growth as our league builds for the long-term.
“Jon Rahm is one of the top competitors in the world and his team will make an immediate impact on the league both on and off the golf course. I’m thrilled to welcome his new teammates, Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton and young gun Caleb Surratt, along with LIV Golf Promotions standout Kieran Vincent, who will undoubtedly be great additions to the league. This is another exciting moment in the natural evolution of LIV Golf and the future for the sport.”
Following confirmation of his new team name and line-up, LIV's biggest off-season signing will address the media on Wednesday, January 31 at a pre-tournament press conference set for 3pm ET.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Reflo Lapter Hoodie Review
In this Reflo Lapter hoody review, we highlight the pros and cons of the relaxed design
By Dan Parker Published
-
LIV Golf Mayakoba Prize Money Payout 2024
The third season begins with a predictably huge prize fund as players compete for the chance of a $4m payday
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former LET Pro Rachel Drummond Joins LIV Golf As Reporter
The former Sky Sports pundit will take over from Mullins as five other members of LIV's broadcast team were rewarded with new contracts
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 LIV Golf Rules That Are Different To The PGA Tour
The innovative circuit has never been afraid to move away from the status quo - and these five unique alterations prove it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Leaked Photo Appears To Confirm Cameron Smith’s New LIV Golf Signing
The Ripper GC captain looks increasingly set to lock in another all-Australian line-up for his team...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024
Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Are LIV Golf Set To Make Four New Signings This Week? Reports Ahead Of Mayakoba
There could be four new signings and a slightly revamped format unveiled before the first tee shot is struck in Mexico on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Confirms Big Spanish TV Deal After Jon Rahm Signing
The 54-hole circuit has signed an agreement with a Spanish subscription platform to show all of the League's tournaments throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matthew Wolff Makes Significant Equipment Change After Being Spotted Using A Ping Driver And Wearing FootJoy Shoes
The LIV Golfer had previously been using TaylorMade equipment and wearing Nike shoes and apparel
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard For The 2023 Majors
Nine LIV Golf players competed in all four Majors in 2023 – here’s how the final leaderboard looks
By Mike Hall Published