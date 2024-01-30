Tyrrell Hatton Signs With LIV Golf And Joins Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII Team

Tyrrell Hatton has signed for Jon Rahm's new LIV Golf League team - which is officially called 'Legion XIII' - it has been announced.

Hatton - a six-time winner on the DP World Tour - formed an imperious partnership with Rahm at the 2023 Ryder Cup and claimed maximum points as a result of a 4&3 win over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns as well as a 2&1 success against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Rahm and Hatton's heroics went some way to helping Team Europe lift the trophy by 16.5 to 11.5 at Marco Simone in Rome.

During his solo PGA Tour career, the 32-year-old claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2020 - defeating LIV golfer Marc Leishman by a single stroke for his only American success to date.

The Englishman had been top of the rumor list to depart the PGA Tour and sign up to the 54-hole League alongside the two-time Major winner over the winter, with highly-promising amateur Caleb Surratt also strongly linked midway through January.

One of the three lucky LIV Golf Promotions winners - Kieran Vincent - was tipped to become the fourth and final player in Rahm's foursome after joining his brother Scott in the Saudi-backed league, and all three players were confirmed by LIV as having signed up to the circuit's first expansion side on Tuesday.

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Speaking about his new team in a statement published by the LIV Golf League, Rahm said: “We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building. As we were developing the team’s brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.

"Tyrrell is a fierce competitor, proven champion, and of course my Ryder Cup teammate. Caleb is one of the brightest next gen stars of the game. And Kieran is a steady, talented ball striker who earned his promotion to LIV and is elevating his game every day.”

The Spaniard ditched the PGA Tour for LIV Golf around a fortnight before Christmas and was believed to have signed a deal worth north of $500 million after negotiating an agreement to form his own new team - bringing LIV's total number of sides to 13.

Despite online claims that LIV Golf Mayakoba - which starts on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico - could debut the first 54-man field, with the addition of two 'wildcard' players, the circuit's official website has noted that there will only be 52 players made up of the 13 four-man clubs playing for the $25 million total prize purse.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman also reacted to news of Legion XIII's fresh name and line-up. The Australian said: “The introduction of Legion XIII is a testament to LIV Golf’s continued growth as our league builds for the long-term.

“Jon Rahm is one of the top competitors in the world and his team will make an immediate impact on the league both on and off the golf course. I’m thrilled to welcome his new teammates, Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton and young gun Caleb Surratt, along with LIV Golf Promotions standout Kieran Vincent, who will undoubtedly be great additions to the league. This is another exciting moment in the natural evolution of LIV Golf and the future for the sport.”

Following confirmation of his new team name and line-up, LIV's biggest off-season signing will address the media on Wednesday, January 31 at a pre-tournament press conference set for 3pm ET.