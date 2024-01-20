Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Respond To LIV Golf Rumors
The Ryder Cup team-mates both confirmed that they were approached by LIV Golf to join Jon Rahm on the Saudi-backed circuit
Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton have both confirmed approaches from LIV Golf to join Jon Rahm on the Saudi-backed tour – but the English duo insist they are committed to the PGA and DP World Tours for now.
Following Rahm’s big-money move to LIV Golf last year, Fleetwood, Hatton and Nicolai Hojgaard were reportedly targeted by the circuit as it looked to add more big names to the LIV roster ahead of the start of the 2024 campaign next month.
According to a report from The Telegraph, Fleetwood and Hojgaard both turned down multi-million dollar offers to join LIV, with Hatton said to be the tour’s next primary target.
Speaking to media after his third round at the Dubai Desert Classic, Fleetwood confirmed conversations with LIV, but said he wasn't planning on jumping ship.
“I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumors flying around,” Fleetwood said, according to The Scotsman. “It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is.”
When asked if he had been approached by LIV, Fleetwood said: “Yeah. But I think people have been getting approached for a long, long time. So I don’t think it is like flash news that people are still getting approached by LIV. You know, some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t. Like everybody else, I’ll wait to find out.”
Hatton also confirmed that he had conversations with LIV, saying: “I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.” Asked if he was staying put, Hatton replied: “As of right now, yeah.”
Fleetwood said he remains focused on continuing to chase his “childhood dreams” and is happy where he is: “I’ll speak for myself as a professional golfer and still someone who is still chasing my childhood dreams and still trying to be the best golfer I can be. Until I decide I’ve had enough or retire, I’ll always be doing what I think is best for my golf game and, at the moment, that’s what I am doing. Who knows if that changes in the future. But, for now, that’s where I feel I want to be.”
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
