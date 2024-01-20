Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Respond To LIV Golf Rumors

Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton have both confirmed approaches from LIV Golf to join Jon Rahm on the Saudi-backed tour – but the English duo insist they are committed to the PGA and DP World Tours for now.

Following Rahm’s big-money move to LIV Golf last year, Fleetwood, Hatton and Nicolai Hojgaard were reportedly targeted by the circuit as it looked to add more big names to the LIV roster ahead of the start of the 2024 campaign next month.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Fleetwood and Hojgaard both turned down multi-million dollar offers to join LIV, with Hatton said to be the tour’s next primary target.

Hojgaard, Hatton and Fleetwood at the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to media after his third round at the Dubai Desert Classic, Fleetwood confirmed conversations with LIV, but said he wasn't planning on jumping ship.

“I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumors flying around,” Fleetwood said, according to The Scotsman. “It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is.”

When asked if he had been approached by LIV, Fleetwood said: “Yeah. But I think people have been getting approached for a long, long time. So I don’t think it is like flash news that people are still getting approached by LIV. You know, some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t. Like everybody else, I’ll wait to find out.”

Hatton also confirmed that he had conversations with LIV, saying: “I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.” Asked if he was staying put, Hatton replied: “As of right now, yeah.”

Fleetwood said he remains focused on continuing to chase his “childhood dreams” and is happy where he is: “I’ll speak for myself as a professional golfer and still someone who is still chasing my childhood dreams and still trying to be the best golfer I can be. Until I decide I’ve had enough or retire, I’ll always be doing what I think is best for my golf game and, at the moment, that’s what I am doing. Who knows if that changes in the future. But, for now, that’s where I feel I want to be.”