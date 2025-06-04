Sahith Theegala Confirms Indefinite Period On The Sidelines Due To Injury

One-time PGA Tour winner, Sahith Theegala has confirmed he will be taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with an unspecified injury which has been affecting him for "the last few weeks."

Theegala is one of 11 players to withdraw from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open this week - something the 27-year-old admitted was a particular frustration given he is supported by the tournament's headline sponsor.

In a statement on Instagram, the American wrote: "Very disappointed to report that with a heavy heart I had to withdraw from one of my favorite events of the year.

"The RBC Canadian Open always treats players so well, and I was really excited to play the new venue at TPC Toronto this year. The place looks beautiful and I've heard so many great things about the golf course and the facility overall.

"Doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while as I get treatment and rest for an injury I've been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings.

"Wishing my great friends at RBC a wonderful week. They are first class all the way, and I'll miss competing with all my fellow Team RBC players for Canada's national Open Championship.

"Thank you to my fans and sponsors for your continued support. See you all soon!! Sahith."

Theegala's injury issue arrives after just two top-20 finishes in 15 starts already this season and a largely tumultuous 2024 campaign off the back of his lone PGA Tour win in 2023.

Having struggled for consistency in all areas of his game this term, the Californian's season highlight was a T17th finish in February's Genesis Invitational.

More recently, the Pepperdine University alumnus has witnessed a noticeable drop off in driving distance - according to statistics available on datagolf.com - as well as a significant decrease in driving accuracy in his past two starts.

And, since a T18th finish alongside Aaron Rai at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late-April, Theegala has withdrawn from the Truist Championship, failed to qualify for the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

Although Theegala will not be in the field at TPC Toronto, Rory McIlroy headlines as one of 15 top-50 golfers hoping to lift the third-oldest golf tournament in the world.

McIlroy is making his first appearance since the PGA Championship - the Major at which information about his non-conforming driver was leaked.

The five-time Major winner is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon where he will likely be quizzed on the subject as well as his decision not to inform Memorial Tournament host, Jack Nicklaus that he would not be attending last week's Signature Event.