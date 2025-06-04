Sahith Theegala Confirms Indefinite Period On The Sidelines Due To Injury
The 2023 Fortinet Championship winner shared he has been advised to take time away from the game after struggling with an unspecified injury recently
One-time PGA Tour winner, Sahith Theegala has confirmed he will be taking an indefinite break from the game to deal with an unspecified injury which has been affecting him for "the last few weeks."
Theegala is one of 11 players to withdraw from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open this week - something the 27-year-old admitted was a particular frustration given he is supported by the tournament's headline sponsor.
In a statement on Instagram, the American wrote: "Very disappointed to report that with a heavy heart I had to withdraw from one of my favorite events of the year.
"The RBC Canadian Open always treats players so well, and I was really excited to play the new venue at TPC Toronto this year. The place looks beautiful and I've heard so many great things about the golf course and the facility overall.
"Doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while as I get treatment and rest for an injury I've been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings.
A post shared by Sahith Reddy Theegala (@srtheegala)
A photo posted by on
"Wishing my great friends at RBC a wonderful week. They are first class all the way, and I'll miss competing with all my fellow Team RBC players for Canada's national Open Championship.
"Thank you to my fans and sponsors for your continued support. See you all soon!! Sahith."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Theegala's injury issue arrives after just two top-20 finishes in 15 starts already this season and a largely tumultuous 2024 campaign off the back of his lone PGA Tour win in 2023.
Having struggled for consistency in all areas of his game this term, the Californian's season highlight was a T17th finish in February's Genesis Invitational.
More recently, the Pepperdine University alumnus has witnessed a noticeable drop off in driving distance - according to statistics available on datagolf.com - as well as a significant decrease in driving accuracy in his past two starts.
And, since a T18th finish alongside Aaron Rai at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late-April, Theegala has withdrawn from the Truist Championship, failed to qualify for the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament.
Although Theegala will not be in the field at TPC Toronto, Rory McIlroy headlines as one of 15 top-50 golfers hoping to lift the third-oldest golf tournament in the world.
McIlroy is making his first appearance since the PGA Championship - the Major at which information about his non-conforming driver was leaked.
The five-time Major winner is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon where he will likely be quizzed on the subject as well as his decision not to inform Memorial Tournament host, Jack Nicklaus that he would not be attending last week's Signature Event.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Is Golf's Countback System Fit For Purpose?
The countback system in golf is a method of resolving ties in a competition, but is it fit for purpose? I evaluate the method and provide a few alternate ideas
-
We Tried To Work Out Scottie Scheffler’s Handicap In 2025. Here’s What The Data Says…
What would Scottie Scheffler's handicap be if he wasn't a professional golfer? We run through the numbers and the rounds to try and find out...
-
Sahith Theegala Withdraws From 2025 PGA Championship
The World No.31 has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship after also withdrawing from the Truist Championship final round with a neck injury
-
Sahith Theegala Withdraws From Truist Championship Before Final Round
The World No.31 pulled out of the season's sixth Signature Event shortly before his final-round tee time at Philadelphia Cricket Club on Sunday
-
Sahith Theegala Gifts Caddie $50,000 Watch After Best Season To Date
After finishing third in the FedEx Cup standings, Theegala gifted a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch to his caddie, who has been with him since his rookie season
-
Why Sahith Theegala Used Two 8-Irons In $7.5 Million FedEx Cup Success
Smylie Kaufman revealed how a chance conversation at the Tour Championship led to him learning that Sahith Theegala was running with two "8-irons"
-
Sahith Theegala Explains Why He Called Penalty On Himself During Crucial Tour Championship Passage
The American showed remarkable honesty after he incurred a two-shot penalty for the incident in a bunker on the third hole at East Lake
-
WATCH: Sahith Theegala Reproduces Replica Of Tiger Woods' Masters Chip In
At the 16th hole, Theegala produced a chip in that was a near replica of Tiger Woods' iconic shot from 2005
-
Sahith Theegala And Tom Hoge Win QBE Shootout
The American duo won the unofficial PGA Tour event by one shot over Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman
-
'That Is Crazy!' - Sahith Theegala Hits One Of The Most Bizarre Shots Of 2022
Theegala's shot was all over the flag in the air. However, on landing, it somehow collided with a golf ball on the green