Tiger Woods Released On Bail After Car Crash Arrest

Tiger Woods has been released from Martin County Jail after he was arrested when he was involved in road traffic accident on Friday near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

The 15-time Major winner was driving solo in a Land Rover when he was said to have clipped the back end of a pressure cleaner vehicle's trailer while trying to overtake it "at high speed."

His car rolled onto its side and slid down the road, from where he is believed to have crawled out of the passenger door on the two-lane 30mph road.

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🚨#WATCH — Tiger Woods leaves Florida jail following arrest. [@VictoriaCBS12] pic.twitter.com/WjFv8c5CAnMarch 28, 2026

Following the accident, where no injuries were recorded, Woods was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived. Woods blew 0 on a breathalyzer test before refusing a urine analysis.

Police confirmed no drugs or medication were found in the car.

Woods was interviewed at Florida's Martin County Jail (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods was reportedly released at around 11.15pm ET, where images show the 50-year-old being driven away in an SUV.

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He posted bail to secure his release, although the amount has not been disclosed.

The incident occurred just days after Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive action following back surgery in October.

Woods played for Jupiter Links GC on Tuesday in its defeat to Los Angeles Golf Club in the Finals Series of TGL.

Tiger Woods returned to action with TGL days before the accident (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his comeback appearance, Woods gave hope to fans that he could be fit enough to play in The Masters, which begins on April 6th.

He said: "I've been trying. Just this body is... it doesn't recover like it did when it was 24, 25. It doesn't mean I'm not trying. I've been trying for a while.

"I've had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I've had to fight through and it's taken some time. But I keep trying. I want to play.

"I love the tournament. I've loved being there since I was 19 years old. It's meant a lot to me and my family over the years.

"I'm going to be there either way with The Loop that's going up there, as well as the Champions Dinner."

Woods, who has also registered for the US Senior Open, which begins on July 2nd, has a history of road traffic incidents.

He was also involved in a rollover crash in Los Angeles in 2021, which left him with serious leg and foot injuries and saw him sidelined for over 12 months.

The latest incident is his second DUI charge, having also been arrested in 2017 when he was found asleep behind the wheel.

Woods also infamously crashed his car into a fire hydrant in 2009, which led to his high-profile public scandal.