Tiger Woods Charged With Driving Under The Influence After Car Accident

Tiger Woods has been arrested for Driving Under the Influence following a road traffic accident near his home in Jupiter, Florida, where no injuries were recorded.

He has also been arrested for property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods, driving solo in a Land Rover, is said to have clipped the back end of a pressure cleaner vehicle's trailer while trying to overtake it "at high speed" before his car rolled onto its side and slid down the road. The 50-year-old is believed to have crawled out of the passenger door on the two-lane 30mph road near his Jupiter mansion.

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Woods has been taken to the Martin County Jail, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed following the crash at around 2pm local time, where he will spend eight hours before being allowed out on bond.

The Martin County Sheriffs said they believed the 15-time Major winner was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived. Woods blew 0 on a breathalyzer test before refusing a urine analysis.

No drugs or medication were found in the car, police said.

Tiger Woods crash: Watch Martin County sheriff department address

Tiger Woods was placed under arrest for DUI after a car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. pic.twitter.com/ntiRRDMwcDMarch 27, 2026

A photo posted by WPTV shows Woods' vehicle on its side in the road:

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🚨#BREAKING — TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN ROLL OVER CRASH ON JUPITER ISLAND. Pray for Tiger Woods and his family. @ABC reporting. pic.twitter.com/QKNwNBqfBjMarch 27, 2026

It is Tiger Woods' latest road accident following a rollover crash in Los Angeles in 2021. It left him with serious leg and foot injuries and saw him sidelined for over 12 months.

It is his second DUI charge, after also being arrested in 2017 when he was found asleep behind the wheel.

Woods also infamously crashed his car into a fire hydrant in 2009, which led to his high profile public scandal.

It appears to be another setback for Woods, who is back playing competitive golf - at least in his TGL simulator league - and had hopes of playing in The Masters in two weeks' time.

It remains to be seen when he next tees it up.