Tiger Woods Charged With Driving Under The Influence After Car Accident

Tiger Woods will spend eight hours in jail after being arrested for DUI following a crash near his Jupiter home on Friday afternoon

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Tiger Woods wearing a red polo and white cap
Woods made his first competitive appearance in over 12 months at the TGL final earlier this week after undergoing a seventh back surgery in October
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has been arrested for Driving Under the Influence following a road traffic accident near his home in Jupiter, Florida, where no injuries were recorded.

He has also been arrested for property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

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A photo posted by WPTV shows Woods' vehicle on its side in the road:

It is Tiger Woods' latest road accident following a rollover crash in Los Angeles in 2021. It left him with serious leg and foot injuries and saw him sidelined for over 12 months.

It is his second DUI charge, after also being arrested in 2017 when he was found asleep behind the wheel.

Woods also infamously crashed his car into a fire hydrant in 2009, which led to his high profile public scandal.

It appears to be another setback for Woods, who is back playing competitive golf - at least in his TGL simulator league - and had hopes of playing in The Masters in two weeks' time.

It remains to be seen when he next tees it up.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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