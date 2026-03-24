Tiger Woods Confirms First TGL Start Of 2026

The 15-time Major winner will play in the second match of the TGL final vs Los Angeles Golf Club tonight

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Tiger Woods fist pumps during a TGL match while wearing a white cap and red hoodie
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has been confirmed for his first TGL start of the year tonight following his seventh back surgery in October.

The 15-time Major winner, who admitted a return to The Masters was not off the table last month, will play alongside Max Homa and Tom Kim in match two of the final vs Los Angeles Golf Club's trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala.

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Tiger Woods and his caddie at The Open

Woods' last Major start came at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods last played competitively at the 2024 PNC Championship with son Charlie, where they lost out to Team Langer in a playoff. His last PGA Tour or Major appearance was at Royal Troon in his missed cut in the 2024 Open Championship.

Since then, he has undergone achilles surgery in March 2025 before a lumbar disk replacement procedure in October.

He seemed to pump the brakes on a Masters start last week but things have clearly gone a little smoother in recent days.

"I said I've been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days," he said.

"Disk replacement is not a lot of fun. Will Zalatoris went through it, he had two levels done, and it takes time.

"So as I said, I've had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn't quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn't quite bounce back. I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it's hard to just to move around."

The second match of the TGL final gets underway at 7pm ET. The third and final match, if needed, will take place immediately after.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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