Tiger Woods Confirms First TGL Start Of 2026

Tiger Woods has been confirmed for his first TGL start of the year tonight following his seventh back surgery in October.

The 15-time Major winner, who admitted a return to The Masters was not off the table last month, will play alongside Max Homa and Tom Kim in match two of the final vs Los Angeles Golf Club's trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala.

LAGC are 1-0 up after winning 6-5 last night and can lift the SoFi Cup with victory in game two, while a Jupiter win would force a third-and-final decider in the best-of-three series later in the evening.

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"I feel bad for them. As a team, we were together in this, all of us together, and it was close," Woods said of his team's narrow loss.

"We had our opportunities; they had their opportunities. We could have flipped in the middle of that back nine, and it came down to the last hole. We've been there before. We were in a playoff once, and this was damn near there.

"Unfortunately, it didn't happen, but we have possibly two more matches. We're not out of this. Even with a loss we're still not out of it."

Woods has been back hitting full shots this year and his appearance in the TGL final will give further hope to a potential start at Augusta National in just over two weeks' time. The 50-year-old's last Masters start came in 2024, which saw him make a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut.

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Woods' last Major start came at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods last played competitively at the 2024 PNC Championship with son Charlie, where they lost out to Team Langer in a playoff. His last PGA Tour or Major appearance was at Royal Troon in his missed cut in the 2024 Open Championship.

Since then, he has undergone achilles surgery in March 2025 before a lumbar disk replacement procedure in October.

He seemed to pump the brakes on a Masters start last week but things have clearly gone a little smoother in recent days.

"I said I've been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days," he said.

"Disk replacement is not a lot of fun. Will Zalatoris went through it, he had two levels done, and it takes time.

"So as I said, I've had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn't quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn't quite bounce back. I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it's hard to just to move around."

The second match of the TGL final gets underway at 7pm ET. The third and final match, if needed, will take place immediately after.