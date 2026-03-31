'Several Signs Of Impairment' - Tiger Woods Police Report Provides Further Details After Car Crash

The police report of Tiger Woods' recent car accident has been made public by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, with further details emerging about the 15-time Major winner's latest crash last week.

Woods was involved in a two-car accident on Friday, March 27 after a failed overtake "at high speed" down the 30mph South Beach Road in Jupiter Island.

Neither Woods or a man who has since been named as Jeremy Bullard reported any immediate injuries after the incident, but Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived on the scene.

Woods blew 0.00 on a breathalyzer test at the time before later refusing a urine analysis. He was taken to jail and ultimately charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The California-born golfer was released on bail that same night at around 11:15pm ET.

🚨#WATCH — Tiger Woods leaves Florida jail following arrest. [@VictoriaCBS12] pic.twitter.com/WjFv8c5CAnMarch 28, 2026

Since then, more information has been made publicly available in the form of the Sheriff's Office report.

According to the probable cause affidavit, which has been seen by The Guardian, Woods claimed he did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down before the crash due to looking at his phone and changing the radio station in his black Land Rover SUV.

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Woods' car flipped onto the driver's side after striking the back-left corner of Bullard's trailer and slid along the road, causing the golfer to climb out of the front-passenger side. It has been estimated that there was $5,000 worth of damage sustained by the trailer.

Eventually greeted by Martin County police officers, a deputy noted "several signs of impairment" from Woods - including that he was "sweating profusely" and appeared "sluggish" in his movement.

Having put on sunglasses, officers were apparently unable to assess the condition of Woods' eyes immediately, but ahead of a handful of sobriety test exercises, it was deemed that the golfer's eyes appeared “bloodshot and glassy” and that his pupils were "extremely dilated."

Woods was also observed "limping and stumbling to the right" after being asked to make his way around to the front of a police car.

Asked if he had any injuries, Woods replied that he had undergone seven back surgeries and more than 20 operations on his leg during his life.

The former Stanford University golfer was asked if he was able to walk or lift his leg properly, to which he informed officers that he walks with a limp and his ankle seizes while doing so.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the field sobriety exercises, deputies said Woods had "difficulty maintaining balance", "failed to follow instructions" and "struggled with coordination tasks."

Woods told officers that he had not consumed any alcohol recently but said that he had taken "a few" pills for blood pressure and cholesterol when quizzed on whether he uses any prescription medication. One was Vicodin.

Based on the evidence they had collected, Martin County sheriffs determined that Woods was "unable to safely operate a motor vehicle" and placed him under arrest.

A check of Woods' vehicle led to police declaring no drugs or medication was found in the car, but a search of the Florida resident's clothing led to officers discovering two Hydrocodone pills - a strong opioid painkiller to treat moderate to severe pain - in Woods' pocket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He was taken to a local hospital for medial clearance shortly after before being moved on to Martin County jail in the evening.

While at the jail, the 82-time PGA Tour winner cleared a breath test but refused to comply with a urinalysis test, for which he was charged.

Having been held for the mandatory eight hours under Florida law, Woods posted the $1,150 bail and was taken away in a private car. He is now scheduled to appear in Martin County court on April 23 at 8:30am for arraignment.