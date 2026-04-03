Phil Mickelson To Miss Masters As He Takes 'Extended' Break From Golf

Phil Mickelson will not play in this year's Masters as he takes an "extended" break from golf to deal with an ongoing family health matter.

The 55-year-old was missing from the field for the opening four events of the new LIV Golf season, and only made his first start of the year in South Africa last month.

The six-time Major champion has won three Green Jackets but will miss the annual trip to Augusta National for just the second time since 1995.

With Tiger Woods also missing The Masters, it will be the first time the event will be played without either man in the field since 1994.

The HyFlyers GC captain first spoke about the issue back in January, which he's only ever described as a family health matter.

Mickelson sat out of the LIV Golf season opener in Riyadh, before also missing tournaments in Adelaide, Hong Kong and Singapore before finishing 48th in his debut in Steyn City in South Africa.

It was unclear if he'd play in The Matsers, which runs from April 9-12, but in a social media post just a week before the first round tees off he gave us the answer.

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And Lefty said the health problem would require him to not only miss the tournament but also take a long break from the game.

"Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter," Mickelson wrote.

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"I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching."

Mickelson was the low amateur at Augusta National in the 1991 Masters before making his professional debut in the 1993 tournament.

He returned for the 1995 Masters where he finished T7 and then made 27 consecutive trips down Magnolia Lane, claiming the Green Jacket in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Mickelson missed the 2022 Masters during the fallout from his move to LIV Golf, but returned in style in 2023 when finishing joint second behind Jon Rahm.

With such an affinity with Augusta it's obviously a serious problem Mickelson is dealing with at home and the golfing world is hoping that it's something his family can overcome.