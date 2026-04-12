Two Majors, Two Broken Drivers... Sergio Garcia Snaps Club At The Masters After Losing Temper

The Masters is designed to test the world's best mentally and physically, with Augusta National getting the better of Sergio Garcia on Sunday.

Playing alongside fellow countryman, Jon Rahm, an opening bogey at the opening hole for Garcia was followed by a poor tee shot at the par 5 second, which caused the Spaniard to lose his head.

Pushing his tee shot at the first hole, the Fireballs GC captain replicated the drive at the second, with it finding the fairway bunker on the right-side.

Following the tee shot, Garcia slammed his club into the turf three times, taking a significant chunk out of the tee box, before he then turned towards his golf bag.

Garcia, though, wasn't done there, as following the moment of rage he then whipped the driver at the cooler box behind the tee, with the club wrapping around the metal leg and snapping in two.

It meant that Garcia would be without his big stick for the remaining 16 holes, with the damage done by the 46-year-old falling under his own accord.

If the damage was accidental, or from general play, he would have been able to replace it.

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Let's check in on how Sergio Garcia is doing this morning... pic.twitter.com/tdZImweGtxApril 12, 2026

🚨😠🏌️ #LIVID — Following a poor drive, LIV Golf star, Sergio Garcia tore up the tee box and then proceeded to break his driver on a cooler 🫨 pic.twitter.com/NksAw9HfSGApril 12, 2026

The moment was clipped up and began circling on social media, with many users posting the video to X/Twitter.

Garcia was seen being spoken to by Augusta National member Geoff Yang, who is the Chairman of the Masters Tournament Rules and Competition Committees, on the 4th hole.

⚠️🏌️🌺 #WARNING — Geoff Yang, the chairman of the competition committee at The Masters, spoke to Sergio Garcia on the 4th tee and gave him a code of conduct warning after he smashed his driver and broke it on the second tee boxShould Sergio be punished? pic.twitter.com/LUjlv0NXuaApril 12, 2026

Ground staff were on hand to replace the damage quickly, with the tee box repaired just 30-minutes later.

In terms of Garcia, he did see the funny side as on the next hole, the par 4 third, he joked with his caddie that "you don't like hitting driver" off the tee, as he made a resulting bogey, his second in three holes.

Bizarrely, it's not the first time that Garcia has broken his club in a Major, with his last outing also resulting in a snapped driver.

Playing at Royal Portrush in The Open Championship, the Spaniard missed the fairway left on the par 5 second and smashed his driver on the ground, with the head popping off.