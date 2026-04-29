Charlie Woods Narrowly Misses Out At US Open Qualifying

Charlie Woods came closer than ever but still missed out on progressing to US Open Final Qualifying on Tuesday.

The son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods was teeing it up at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida - the site of two successful runs at US Junior Amateur qualifying - against a field containing experienced pros and talented amateurs, each hoping to pick up one of five guaranteed places in Golf’s Longest Day on June 8.

However, Woods fell agonizingly short of his desired target, ending just a single stroke short of a playoff after carding an even par 72.

His total improves on his 75 last year at Wellington Golf Club, where he was seven strokes off the required score, and his nine-over 81 at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in 2024.

As has too often been the case for Woods recently, the Florida State commit opened his day with a bogey five at the first before chaining together a run of pars to steady the ship thereafter.

A birdie three at the par-4 sixth returned him to level par for the day, only for the 17-year-old to find trouble on the 171-yard par-3 seventh and walk away with a double-bogey.

Having made the turn in 38 strokes, Woods knew he would have to dig deep to make it through and he set about producing it with birdies at the par-5 10th and par-4 12th.

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With momentum building, an untimely bogey at the 14th stalled his run to the line somewhat, but a birdie at the very next hole set Woods back on the right path.

Unfortunately, the Florida-born amateur made par at each of the final three holes to leave himself in a large tie for 10th and wondering what might have been.

Charlie Woods seen at the 2025 Junior PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pro Brett Roberts took medalist honors thanks to an impressive six-under 66 - two strokes clear of amateur Blake Timble in solo second - while Hunter Fry (-3, 69) and Eric Dietrich (-2, 70) assured themselves of a spot in Final Qualifying in solo third and fourth, respectively.

Five players signed for one-under rounds of 71 at Eagle Trace, enough for a playoff to sort the one remaining guaranteed berth.

Tyler Stachkunas stood tallest to take it while Curtis Thompson and Chris Francoeur wrapped up the two alternate places ahead of amateurs Jesse Hellring and Jack Haeflinger.

There are 13 sites around the world hosting a Final Qualifying event between May 18 - June 8, with Dallas Athletic Club’s Blue and Gold Courses and Walton Health Golf Club welcoming the first two fields on May 18.

Hino Golf Club’s King Course in Japan follows on May 25 before the remaining 10 sites all feature on Monday, June 8.

The 2026 US Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills from June 18-21.