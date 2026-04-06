Has Tiger Woods Gone To Europe? 15-Time Major Winner's Private Jet Spotted Days Before DUI Court Date

While the world's top golfers are heading to Georgia and Augusta National this week, many fans are still thinking about Tiger Woods as he embarks on a journey of recovery following his DUI arrest.

On March 27, Woods was arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies after rolling his vehicle and showing signs of impairment. He was later released on bail.

Since then, Woods has been given permission to leave the country to seek treatment, though it's unclear exactly where that will be.

Court documents stated Woods will receive "comprehensive inpatient treatment" at a facility which can "provide continuous monitoring and the ability to rapidly adjust treatment intervention in a highly controlled environment."

Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, said: "The out of country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the Defendant's complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, we may have our first hint as to where Woods is undergoing his rehabilitation, after one of his private jets was spotted landing in Zurich, Switzerland.

The plane arrived in the early hours of Friday morning on April 3. However, it is not clear at this stage whether Woods was actually on board.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, this could just be a coincidence, but there are at least two luxury treatment centers that fit the bill in Zurich.

Paracelsus Recovery is an exclusive rehab facility with a long history of treating very wealthy, high-profile clients. Likewise, The Kusnacht Practice has a strong reputation for providing innovative and very private care.

Douglas Duncan claimed just last week that Woods needed to avoid "ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure" if he were to carry out his treatment without the risk of "setbacks". It stands to reason, then, that these facilities in Zurich may be the chosen destination for Woods in his next steps to recovery.

Woods is on an indefinite break from golf after his latest car crash. This is the third time the 50-year-old will be attending rehab, after previous spells in 2010 and 2017.

In a social media post, Woods wrote: "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time,"