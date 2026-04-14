'It Has No Place In Our Game' - Sergio Garcia Apologizes For Masters Driver Smash

Sergio Garcia has apologized for an incident during the final round of The Masters, which resulted in him receiving a conduct warning.

After a poor tee shot at the par 5 second, the 2017 champion slammed his club into the turf three times, taking a significant chunk out of the tee box. He then whipped the driver at the cooler box behind the tee, with the club wrapping around the metal leg and snapping in two.

The incident led to Garcia being spoken to by Augusta National member Geoff Yang, who is the Chairman of the Masters Tournament Rules and Competition Committees, and given a “code of conduct warning.”

Following his round, which he had to complete without a driver, Garcia admitted he was “not super proud” of his behavior, but that "sometimes it happens."

However, he has now gone further, issuing a statement on his social media platforms, where he admitted he acted in a way that has “no place in our game.”

A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) A photo posted by on

The full statement reads: “I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament. I respect and value everything that The Masters tournament and Augusta National Golf Club is to golf.

“I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn’t reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world.”

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Following the incident, Garcia went on to finish 52nd at the event with a round of 75. That continued a disappointing run at the Major since winning the Green Jacket nine years ago.

Since then, he has missed the cut six times, while the only other time he made it beyond the halfway stage was with a T23 in 2022.

Sergio Garcia has struggled with his form throughout much of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia's recent form has also been poor. In the five LIV Golf events leading up to the 2026 Masters, he had just one top-10 finish, in Hong Kong, and he also admitted in his post-round interview that his outburst had been as a result of frustrations building “through the year.”

This week, Garcia will lead his Fireballs GC team at LIV Golf Mexico City, which begins on Thursday.