Prosecutors Aim To Subpoena Tiger Woods' Prescription Drug Records Following Recent DUI Arrest

Florida prosecutors are seeking “any and all prescription medication on file” for Tiger Woods after the 15-time Major winner was arrested and charged on suspicion of driving under influence last month.

Court documents filed in the Sunshine State on Tuesday, April 7 show prosecutors stating their intent to legally request Woods' prescription drug records via a subpoena as they aim to discover what dosages the golfer was taking and whether any of his medication contained warnings about driving after consuming them.

Should prosecutors be successful, that information could prove vital in building a strong case.

However, the California-born pro's legal team do have the option of objecting to the subpoena up to 10 days after the request was made. If a subpoena request is granted, court filings state it will be issued on April 22.

The 50-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges and could well be outside of the United States receiving treatment after a private jet belonging to Woods was spotted in Europe recently.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Woods' crash on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island on Friday, March 27, a detailed report by Martin County police officers noted that they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived on the scene and that his eyes appeared “bloodshot and glassy” while his pupils were "extremely dilated."

Woods claimed he had not consumed any alcohol in the hours before his incident but he had taken "a few" prescriptive medication pills in the morning.

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It is not known exactly what Woods has been prescribed, but he did admit to taking pills for blood pressure and cholesterol.

Officers later reported that Woods blew 0.00 on a breathalyzer but he refused a urine test. He was subsequently charged with a DUI and placed under arrest before being taken to Martin County jail and ultimately bailed.

At the scene, a check of Woods' vehicle led to police declaring no drugs or medication was found in the car, but a search of the Florida resident's clothing led to officers discovering two Hydrocodone pills - a strong opioid painkiller to treat moderate to severe pain - in Woods' pocket.

In the aftermath, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek admitted “we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash."

Woods remains scheduled to appear in Martin County court on April 23 at 8:30am for arraignment.