Tiger Woods Calls President Trump In Bodycam Footage Released Of DUI Arrest

Police have released bodycam footage from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest in Florida, which includes his sobriety tests, apparently having a phone call to US President Donald Trump and telling one officer he hoped to play in The Masters.

Woods was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after rolling his Range Rover near his home on March 27. He's entered a not guilty plea and has asked for a jury trial.

Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when arriving at the scene of his crash on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island, and now footage of the entire process has been released.

And among the more eye-catching moments is early on when Woods returns from taking a phone call and tells police: "I was just talking with the president.”

The 50-year-old is pictured in bodycam footage talking with police and his long-time friend and manager Rob McNamara and making several calls on his phone - including apparently to President Trump.

In more footage widely published, McNamara asks for Woods' golf clubs to be taken out of his upturned SUV.

"I was just talking with the president.” Tiger Woods told police he called Trump after he rolled his vehicle, and moments before he was arrested for DUI, according to bodycam video. https://t.co/fZLmpppFSl pic.twitter.com/yDzyBXwkuAApril 2, 2026

An officer then asks Woods if he planned to play in this years Masters, to which the five-time Green Jacket winner replied: "Hoping to."

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The 15-time Major champion has since said he was "stepping away" from golf to deal with his problems, and has been granted permission to leave the USA for an international rehab facility.

Along with not make the trip to Augusta National for The Masters, Woods has also turned down the Ryder Cup captaincy as he looks to "seek treatment and focus on my health".

Woods pictured in handcuffs

When later asked to described the incident, Woods says: "I looked down at my phone, and all of a sudden, boom."

Matters get more serious later on. Woods can be seen cooperating with police as he goes through sobriety tests before being handcuffed as officers told him they suspected his "normal faculties are impaired" by an "unknown substance".

🚨 BREAKING: Martin County Sheriff’s Office just released the full bodycam footage from Tiger Woods’ latest crash.Woods failed the field sobriety test and was found with two prescription hydrocodone pills in his pocket.OFFICER: “How much have you had to drink today?”WOODS:… pic.twitter.com/YBplvo4jSEApril 2, 2026

Woods blew 0.00 on a breathalyzer test but later refused to undergo a urine analysis. Police found no drugs or medication in the car but Woods did have two Hydrocodone pills - a strong opioid painkiller to treat pain - in his pocket.

When asked if he had taken any prescription medication, Woods replied "I take a few" but when he lists those he'd taken that morning they're redacted from the footage.

People will draw their own conclusions about Woods' condition in the videos, and as yet no future court dates have been released as his case develops.

It's more sad evidence though at the struggles the modern game's greatest player has been going through in dealing with his problems off the course.

Tiger Woods bodycam footage: Golfer says he called 'president,' uses phone many times before arrest - YouTube Watch On