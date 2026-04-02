Tiger Woods Allowed To Leave The USA For Treatment On Privacy Grounds

When Tiger Woods said he was "stepping away" from golf to deal with his problems he really meant it, as he's been granted permission to go outside the USA for treatment.

Woods was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following his latest car crash in Florida on March 27. He's entered a not guilty plea and has asked for a jury trial.

The 15-time Major champion will not make the trip to Augusta National for The Masters and has turned down the Ryder Cup captaincy as he looks to "seek treatment and focus on my health".

And the 50-year-old will seek that treatment outside of the USA after a judge granted him permission to leave the country.

Martin County Court judge Darren Steele approved the motion for Woods to enter an international rehabilitation facility after his attorney Douglas Duncan argued that Woods could not get the care he needed in the USA as his privacy has previously been compromised repeatedly.

“Based upon the defendant’s treating physician, the out-of-country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised,” Duncan said in the court proceedings, as reported by Golf Digest.

“Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment.”

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Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived on the scene of his crash on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island.

Woods blew 0.00 on a breathalyzer test but later refused to undergo a urine analysis. Police found no drugs or medication in the car but Woods did have two Hydrocodone pills - a strong opioid painkiller to treat pain - in his pocket.

It's the fourth automobile accident Woods has been involved in, one of which nearly cost him his leg and has no doubt cost him the back end of his career as he's failed to recover from the multiple surgeries resulting from that 2021 crash in California.

Woods admitted he needed to get treatment in his only statement on the matter, and he'll now leave the country to try and deal with his issues.

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"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.

"This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I'm committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally."

Along with missing The Masters, delaying a possible seniors debut and losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, Woods' departure also leaves a big hole at the PGA Tour as he was heavily involved in shaping its future.

Woods is the chairman of the Future Competition Committee, which will continue to work on a new schedule and format for the PGA Tour going forward and is expected to welcome Woods back when he returns from his rehabilitation.