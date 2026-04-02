Tiger Woods Allowed To Leave The USA For Treatment On Privacy Grounds
A judge has granted Tiger Woods permission to enter a treatment facility outside of the United States in order to protect his privacy
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
When Tiger Woods said he was "stepping away" from golf to deal with his problems he really meant it, as he's been granted permission to go outside the USA for treatment.
Woods was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following his latest car crash in Florida on March 27. He's entered a not guilty plea and has asked for a jury trial.
The 15-time Major champion will not make the trip to Augusta National for The Masters and has turned down the Ryder Cup captaincy as he looks to "seek treatment and focus on my health".
And the 50-year-old will seek that treatment outside of the USA after a judge granted him permission to leave the country.
Martin County Court judge Darren Steele approved the motion for Woods to enter an international rehabilitation facility after his attorney Douglas Duncan argued that Woods could not get the care he needed in the USA as his privacy has previously been compromised repeatedly.
“Based upon the defendant’s treating physician, the out-of-country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised,” Duncan said in the court proceedings, as reported by Golf Digest.
“Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment.”
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived on the scene of his crash on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island.
Woods blew 0.00 on a breathalyzer test but later refused to undergo a urine analysis. Police found no drugs or medication in the car but Woods did have two Hydrocodone pills - a strong opioid painkiller to treat pain - in his pocket.
It's the fourth automobile accident Woods has been involved in, one of which nearly cost him his leg and has no doubt cost him the back end of his career as he's failed to recover from the multiple surgeries resulting from that 2021 crash in California.
Woods admitted he needed to get treatment in his only statement on the matter, and he'll now leave the country to try and deal with his issues.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.
"This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I'm committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally."
Along with missing The Masters, delaying a possible seniors debut and losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, Woods' departure also leaves a big hole at the PGA Tour as he was heavily involved in shaping its future.
Woods is the chairman of the Future Competition Committee, which will continue to work on a new schedule and format for the PGA Tour going forward and is expected to welcome Woods back when he returns from his rehabilitation.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.