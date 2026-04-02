Tiger Woods Officially Turns Down Ryder Cup Captaincy

It was always likely, but Tiger Woods has officially declined the chance to be 2027 Team USA Ryder Cup captain.

The 15-time Major champion has announced he will step away from golf to "seek treatment and focus on my health" following his latest high-profile car crash in Florida last week.

Woods has been given permission by a judge to seek treatment outside of the USA.

Being charged with a DUI likely put an end to his chances of being Ryder Cup captain next year at Adare Manor, but that has now been made official with Woods himself making the call.

"We commend Tiger for prioritizing his long-term health and deeply respect the courage it takes to make such a personal decision," the PGA of America said.

"Tiger has shared with us that he will not serve as captain of the 2027 US Ryder Cup team and we support his decision.

"The PGA of America will share further updates regarding the Ryder Cup captaincy when appropriate.”

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Statement from the PGA of America pic.twitter.com/vRjdXiR7yUApril 1, 2026

The PGA of America added that it "stands in full spport of Tiger Woods as he steps away to focus on his health and well-being" but it leaves them with a Ryder Cup captain to find as Woods tries to deal with his obvious issues.

The latest problems stem from Woods rolling his car on Friday, March 27 during a failed overtaking manoeuvre on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island, Florida - near his home.

Martin County police officers stated that Woods was "sweating profusely" while acting "lethargic and slow" and that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" leading to his arrest on DUI charges.

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Woods blew 0.00 on a breathalyzer test at the time before later refusing a urine analysis, as he was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The 50-year-old has entered a plea of not guilty and requested a jury trial but in the immediate future he's focusing on getting treatment.

Who will be next US Ryder Cup captain?

For the PGA of America it's a huge blow as it looks like Woods was the preferred choice to tackle Luke Donald in Ireland.

With time ticking away there's no clear favorite for the challenging role of stopping Donald from winning three in a row and winning on European soil for the first time since 1993.

Keegan Bradley has said he'd love another crack at things and did get a positive response from his players in their fine Sunday fightback at Bethpage.

Steve Stricker masterminded an emphatic home win for the USA in 2021 and the likes of Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson have all been mentioned.

The PGA of America needs to make a decision soon though - Bradley was only named in July 2024 and if it's to be a new face then they will need as much time as possible with the added problems of an away fixture to deal with.