The Players Championship Tee Times - Round One And Two
The PGA Tour's flagship event is here and a bumper group including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele headline at TPC Sawgrass
TPC Sawgrass plays host to The Players Championship once again and, being the PGA Tour's flagship event, a huge field is set to be present in Florida.
Providing the largest tournament purse in professional golf, aside from the FedEx Cup playoffs, The Players Championship brings the best of the PGA Tour together round one of the most iconic courses in the world.
Last year, Scottie Scheffler defended his title, and the World No.1 is going for an historic third consecutive win at TPC Sawgrass. The American will start favorite and, for the first two days, will be part of a mega group.
For rounds one and two, Scheffler will be paired alongside four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, as well as the PGA Championship and Open Championship winner Xander Schauffele.
The trio get underway at 1.29pm local time (EDT) on Thursday, before teeing off at 8.24am from the 10th tee on Friday.
Along with the world's top three, Genesis Invitational winner, Ludvig Aberg, gets his tournament underway alongside The Sentry winner Hideki Matsuyama and 2021 Players champion Justin Thomas.
The trio will tee off at 8.24am local time on Thursday from the 10th, before their second round gets underway at 1.29pm on Friday from the first hole.
Among the featured groups are Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood (1.40pm Thursday & 8.35am Friday), Russell Henley, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland (8.35am Thursday & 1.40pm Friday), as well as Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day (8.46am Thursday & 1.51pm Friday).
Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of The Players Championship.
The Players Championship Tee Times - Round One
1st HOLE - ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley
- 7.51am (11.51am): Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III
10th HOLE - ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 7.51am (11.51am): Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 9.08am (1.08pm): J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, Davis Skinns
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber
The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Two
1st HOLE - ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles
- 7.51am (11.51am): Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
- 8.02am (12.02pm): J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 9.19am (1.19pm): K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, Davis Skinns
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler
10th HOLE - ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (11.40am): Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
- 7.51am (11.51am): Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter
How To Watch The Players Championship
US/ET
- Thursday 13th March: 10.00am - 1.00pm Live from The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 1, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live from The Players (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Friday 14th March: 10.00am - 1.00pm Live from The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 2, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live from The Players (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Saturday 15th March: 10.00am - 2.00pm Live From The Players, 2.00pm - 7.00pm Round 3, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live From The Players (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday 16th March: 9.00am - 1.00pm Live From The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 4, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live From The Players (NBC/Peacock)
UK/GMT
- Thursday 13th March: 11.30am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 14th March: 11.30am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 15th March: 1.00pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 16th March: 1.00pm - 10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
