How To Watch The Players Championship: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule For PGA Tour Flagship Event
Watch The Players Championship this week to see the 2025 PGA Tour flagship event which has been dubbed the 'Fifth Major'.
The Players Championship key information
• Dates: March 13–16, 2025
• Venue: Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
• TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
The Players Championship is the tournament that offers the biggest purse on the PGA Tour, and its purse is larger than at any of the Majors. This attracts a high-quality field and this year 48 of the world’s top 50 golfers will be playing.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler won the Players in 2024 and 2023. A three-peat would mean he would join Jack Nicklaus in winning The Players Championship three times. Scheffler is already the only man to win back-to-back Players titles.
But Scheffler does not believe that Pete Dye’s TPC Sawgrass design gives him an edge: “It doesn’t suit one type of player,” he says. “It’s not a horses-for-courses-type place. The guys who are playing the best are going to be on the leaderboard on Sunday. That’s plain and simple.”
If Scheffler wins again this year he will also become the first man to win the same PGA Tour event three years running since Steve Stricker won his third successive John Deere Classic in 2011.
Scheffler is one of eight former Players winners in the 144-man field. World number two Rory McIlroy won this event in 2019, but since then has missed two of four cuts in the event and has a best finish of T19.
This year’s winner will gets $4.5m, 750 FedExCup points, a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a three-year exemption to all four men's Majors.
Read on for our guide on how to watch The Player Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Are there any free live streams for The Players Championship?
There are no free live streams for The Players Championship 2025. The closest you're going to get is through Fancode in India, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹199 – that's just over $2 and just under £2.
The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India. If you're away from India right now, you can still access your Fancode subscription by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch The Players Championship from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Watch The Players Championship golf in the US
There are a few options for watching The Players Championship in the US, with NBC showing the event on its network that includes The Golf Channel and the Peacock streaming platform. For a dedicated multi-feed streaming operation, ESPN+ is the home of PGA Tour Live.
The Players Championship on NBC
The opening two rounds of the Players Championship, on March 13 and March 14, will go out on The Golf Channel, while the final two rounds will be shown on NBC, with a simulcast available on Peacock.
NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is The Golf Channel. No cable? No problem. There are plenty of good 'cord-cutting' streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online. Sling TV starts from $45 a month plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, while Fubo plans start from $84.99 with a free trial.
You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app but this is only for cable customers who log in with their cable credentials.
The Players Championship TV Timings
March 13: 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
March 14: 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
March 15: 2pm-7pm (NBC/Peacock)
March 16: 2pm-7pm (NBC/Peacock)
The final two rounds, however, on March 15 and March 16, will go out live on the main NBC channel. These broadcasts will be available on Peacock, where plans start from $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year.
Multi-feed live streaming on ESPN+
For the most comprehensive coverage, PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will be showing various streams including the main feed and featured groups and holes.
A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or you could save over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.
On the Thursday and Friday the featured groups will be the marquee three balls of Scottie Scheffler/Rory McIlroy/ Xander Schauffele and that of Ludvig Åberg/ Hideki Matsuyama/Justin Thomas. The featured holes will be 3, 12, 16 and the island green 17th.
Watch The Players Championship golf in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch The Players Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, while a lot of the action can also be found on Sky Sports Main Event.
You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package - prices will vary by provider.
The Players Championship TV Timings (UK)
March 13: 11.30am–11pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+/Sky Sports Main Event)
March 14: 1pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+/Sky Sports Main Event)
March 15: 1pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+); 2.30pm-5pm & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
March 16: 1pm–10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+), 9pm-10pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices.
Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now.
If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch The Players Championship in Canada
In Canada, The Players Championship: will be broadcast by TSN, which has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.
TV packages vary by provider, but if you want a The Players Championship live stream, you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8.99 a month.
How to watch The Players Championship in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch The Players Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all the rounds.
Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.
The Players Championship: Format
The Players Championship is played over four rounds of strokeplay. There is a halfway cut, whereby the top 65 and ties from the 144-man field will go through to rounds three and four.
The Players Championship: First Round Tee Times
Times ET (GMT)
1st tee start:
- 7.40am (11.40am): Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley
- 7.51am (11.51am): Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III
10th tee start:
- 7.40am (11.40am): Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 7.51am (11.51am): Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 9.08am (1.08pm): J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, Davis Skinns
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber
The Players Championship: TV schedule and timings
Thursday 13th March - Round One:
• US (ET): 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App/ESPN+)
• Canada (ET): 11.30pm–5pm (TSN2/TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 11.30am–11pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+/Sky Sports Main Event)
• Australia (AEDT): 10.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Friday 14th March - Round Two:
• US (ET): 1pm-7pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App/ESPN+)
• Canada (ET): 11.30pm–5pm (TSN2/TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 1pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+/Sky Sports Main Event)
• Australia (AEDT): 10.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Saturday 15th March - Round Three:
• US (ET): 2pm-7pm (NBC/Peacock/ESPN+)
• Canada (ET): 12pm–6pm (TSN3/TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 1pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+); 2.30pm-5pm & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
• Australia (AEDT): 5am–10am (Sunday) (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)
Sunday 16th March - Round Four:
• US (ET): 2pm-7pm (NBC/Peacock/ESPN+)
• Canada (ET): 11.30am–5pm (TSN1/TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 1pm–10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports+), 9pm-10pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
• Australia (AEDT): 4am–9am (Monday) (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
