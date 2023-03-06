The Players Championship Field 2023

The Players Championship is one of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar, and is regarded by many as the unofficial fifth Major.

Not surprisingly, it has also been awarded designated status this year, adding even more importance to a tournament that already stood a level above many other events in the eyes of players and fans alike.

As well as a record purse of $25m, the tournament also features an outstanding field with many of the world’s best players competing at the world-famous TPC Sawgrass.

One player who will not be in the field is the defending champion. That’s because the 2022 winner was Cameron Smith, who has since signed for LIV Golf. In fact, it is for the same reason that the two players who finished behind the Australian last year, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey, also miss out.

Despite their absences, there is still an embarrassment of riches in the field, including Kurt Kitayama, who claimed an enthralling Arnold Palmer Invitational victory last week, and a host of former Players champions.

World No.3 Rory McIlroy finished tied for second at Bay Hill, but that represented a marked improvement on his previous PGA Tour outings in 2023, and he will be confident of replicating his 2019 victory, when he edged out Jim Furyk by one shot.

Following cancellation in 2020 due to Covid-19, the tournament returned in 2021, and Justin Thomas took the honours. The World No.9’s best finish of 2023 so far came with fourth in last month’s WM Phoenix Open, and he’ll be another with high expectations this week.

After the first round in last week’s tournament, it appeared to be business as usual for World No.1 Jon Rahm, whose 65 gave him the overnight lead. That was as good as it got for the Spaniard, though, and eventually he finished outside the top-10 for the first time in 10 starts worldwide with a disappointing tie for 39th. Despite the underwhelming result, few would bet against him claiming his fourth win since the turn of the year this week.

It is now less than a month until World No.2 Scottie Scheffler defends his Masters title, and he will be confident of building on strong performances in recent weeks, which included winning at TPC Scottsdale and a tie for fourth last week, as the Augusta National Major approaches.

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris and Collin Morikawa complete the list of players in the world’s top 10. Sitting just outside that elite group, Viktor Hovland will be hoping to build on a tie for 10th last week, while US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick also appears.

Other former winners in the field include 2018 champion Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, who triumphed the year before, and 2016 victor Jason Day. Rickie Fowler, who won in 2015, has shown encouraging signs of recovering some of his best form in recent months, and he also plays, along with 2012 winner Matt Kuchar.

Below is the complete field for the 2023 Players Championship.

The Players Championship Field 2023

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Duncan, Tyler

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

