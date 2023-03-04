Tiger Woods Not Listed In Players Championship Field

Following a successful return at The Genesis Invitational back in February, which saw a T45 finish, Tiger Woods is not in the field for the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, with the World Golf Hall of Famer likely to make a return at the first men's Major of the year at Augusta National.

There had been a slim chance of Tiger making an appearance at TPC Sawgrass, scene of two of his 82 PGA Tour victories but, on Friday evening, it had been reportedly confirmed that he did not commit to The Players by the 5pm cut off.

Field for THE PLAYERS Championship (March 9-12)The winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and Puerto Rico Open will qualify if not otherwise exempt. pic.twitter.com/WTdWIOwhvaMarch 3, 2023 See more

Following his made cut at Riviera over a fortnight ago, attention soon turned to whether an appearance at TPC Sawgrass could be on the cards. However Tiger, who is still suffering with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, has not committed to the PGA Tour event which offers a $25 million tournament purse.

Although tournaments with Tiger featuring are becoming few and far between after his serious car crash in February 2021, which almost saw his right leg amputated, we have been fortunate to see the American in a handful of Major championships, with Tiger performing admirably in them.

But, on countless occasions since his return, Tiger has explained that: “I’m not going to play any more than probably the Majors and maybe a couple more (tournaments),” stating last year that: “Will I come back? Yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. I said that at Albany, that will never happen again. I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again. Pick and choose my events, whether they’re Majors or other events, I can do something like that, but come back and playing the Tour, yes, but not on a full-time basis.”

Tigers has won The Players Championship twice - 2001 & 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not in The Players Championship field, it is now likely that we will see the American at Augusta National for the Masters, an event where Tiger made his miraculous competitive return in 2022, 14 months after his car crash.

At the tournament, not only was he sat around the top 10 mark after the first day, but went on to make the cut and, although he stumbled over the Saturday and Sunday, he still finished 47th, beating a few big names in the process.