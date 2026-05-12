Rory McIlroy Cuts PGA Championship Practice Round Short Due To Blister On Toe

When Rory McIlroy completed back-to-back titles at The Masters, it ensured that, whatever else happens, 2026 will go down as a memorable year for the Northern Irishman.

There have been fine performances elsewhere, too, including T3 at the Dubai Invitational and T2 at the Genesis Invitational.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for him, though. For example, he withdrew before the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back problem - an issue he was still wary of during the following week’s Players Championship.

Now, ahead of the PGA Championship, he is dealing with another painful issue, although he indicated at the Truist Championship on Sunday that it was not serious enough to put his participation at Aronimink Golf Club in doubt.

Following his final round at Quail Hollow, McIlroy said of the problem, which flared up on Friday: “Yeah, I've got a blister on my pinky toe on my right foot. But it's underneath my nail. So I can't really get to it or so it's a little sore, but I'll be all right.”

Asked further on if he had any concerns about the blister he said: “No, it's fine. I'll be okay.”

However, two days later, the blister was proving troublesome enough to force him to cut a practice round short.

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Rory McIlroy left the course in a cart (Image credit: Getty Images)

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on X, McIlroy was on the third fairway on Tuesday when he removed his shoe before finishing the hole.

He then took the shoe off again at the fourth tee before cutting the round short, apparently to try some different shoes in the clubhouse.

Worth monitoring: Rory McIlroy, who is dealing with a blister underneath toe nail, left the course Tuesday after playing 3 holes. He took shoe off in 3rd fairway, finished hole, took shoe off again on 4th tee before going in. I’m told he’s in clubhouse now trying different shoes.May 12, 2026

Darlington’s ESPN colleague Paolo Uggetti added: “On the 4th tee, he literally tried on another person’s shoe. Said he wasn’t bothered by it while just standing. He also seemed to indicate that another pair of shoes may be on their way…”

On the 4th tee, he literally tried on another person’s shoe. Said he wasn’t bothered by it while just standing. He also seemed to indicate that another pair of shoes may be on their way… https://t.co/AToij3lxWlMay 12, 2026

Underdog Golf also reported that, per the Golf Channel’s Kira K. Dixon, members of McIlroy’s team were seen walking into the clubhouse with boxes of shoes.

Members of Rory McIlroy’s team seen walking into clubhouse with boxes of golf shoes, presumably to test, per @KiraDixon. https://t.co/zdLBFsUjFKMay 12, 2026

During McIlroy’s press conference earlier in the day on Tuesday, there was no mention of the blister, suggesting that it was still not causing him undue concern.

However, even if that is still the case, two days before beginning his attempt to win the Major for the third time, it is hardly the ideal preparation for the star.

Assuming McIlroy is fit to play, he will tee it up alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds, beginning at 8.40am EDT on Thursday.