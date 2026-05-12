Is Brooks Koepka Set To Make A Big Equipment Change Prior To The PGA Championship?
The three-time PGA Championship winner was seen experimenting with several new putters ahead of the second men's Major at Aronimink Golf Club
Brooks Koepka has had his short game struggles throughout 2026, with the five-time Major winner seemingly set to drastically change his bag prior to this week's PGA Championship.
Recently becoming an equipment-free agent after splitting with Srixon, Koepka appears to have new wedges in his set-up, and was seen trialing some new putters ahead of the second men's Major of 2026.
Taking place at Aronimink Golf Club, Koepka comes into the championship off the back of a T11th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, his second best result since returning to the PGA Tour.
Although it was a strong result, Koepka would have been expecting better, but it was on the greens where he struggled, losing two shots on the field and ranking 62nd in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Such was the performance, Koepka's flatstick didn't make it to Philadelphia this week, as he was seen trialing different putters during the PGA Championship's practice rounds.
As of writing, the three-time championship winner hasn't decided on a putter, with models from TaylorMade and Scotty Cameron spotted pre-competition.
Previously, Koepka had been using the Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport 2 blade, but then changed to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X at the WM Phoenix Open in February.
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Despite the change, the American is 149th in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour in 2026 and, at the PGA Championship, he was seen using various models.
One of those was the TaylorMade Spider Tour V, which provides a different head shape to the standard Tour X, as well as a different neck.
A Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R prototype was also spotted on the practice green, which is the same flatstick used by Cameron Young, who has registered two victories this year, including The Players Championship.
Only time will tell as to what model ends up in Koepka's bag, but one change that seems likely to remain is his wedges, where the 36-year-old has introduced Titleist Vokeys.
Ranked as one of the best wedges money can buy, the models in question are the Vokey SM11 and the Wedgeworks, which replace the Cleveland RTZ and RTZ Tour Rack.
His wedges may have changed, but the loft gapping hasn't, with 46°, 52°, 56° and 60° staying put. Along with those clubs, his TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 3-wood and Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron also remain in the set-up.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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