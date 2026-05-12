Is Brooks Koepka Set To Make A Big Equipment Change Prior To The PGA Championship?

Brooks Koepka has had his short game struggles throughout 2026, with the five-time Major winner seemingly set to drastically change his bag prior to this week's PGA Championship.

Recently becoming an equipment-free agent after splitting with Srixon, Koepka appears to have new wedges in his set-up, and was seen trialing some new putters ahead of the second men's Major of 2026.

Taking place at Aronimink Golf Club, Koepka comes into the championship off the back of a T11th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, his second best result since returning to the PGA Tour.

Although it was a strong result, Koepka would have been expecting better, but it was on the greens where he struggled, losing two shots on the field and ranking 62nd in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Such was the performance, Koepka's flatstick didn't make it to Philadelphia this week, as he was seen trialing different putters during the PGA Championship's practice rounds.

As of writing, the three-time championship winner hasn't decided on a putter, with models from TaylorMade and Scotty Cameron spotted pre-competition.

Koepka had been using a TaylorMade Spider Tour X (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Koepka had been using the Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport 2 blade, but then changed to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the change, the American is 149th in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour in 2026 and, at the PGA Championship, he was seen using various models.

One of those was the TaylorMade Spider Tour V, which provides a different head shape to the standard Tour X, as well as a different neck.

A Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R prototype was also spotted on the practice green, which is the same flatstick used by Cameron Young, who has registered two victories this year, including The Players Championship.

Koepka was seen using a TaylorMade Spider Tour V during his practice round at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only time will tell as to what model ends up in Koepka's bag, but one change that seems likely to remain is his wedges, where the 36-year-old has introduced Titleist Vokeys.

Ranked as one of the best wedges money can buy, the models in question are the Vokey SM11 and the Wedgeworks, which replace the Cleveland RTZ and RTZ Tour Rack.

His wedges may have changed, but the loft gapping hasn't, with 46°, 52°, 56° and 60° staying put. Along with those clubs, his TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 3-wood and Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron also remain in the set-up.